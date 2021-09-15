“I’m not going to Emmys, even though I’ve been nominated …”

Guest at the “Jimmy Kimmel live “ the star admitted: “I’m still taking ‘baby steps’ to get out of the lockdown I’ve imposed on myself and it’s already a lot for me to be here tonight …”.

During the most acute phase of the pandemic, Aniston had shared on social networks a shock shot of a friend who had been intubated by writing: “This is Covid, it’s real”

Among the first Hollywood stars to support the campaign to encourage the use of the mask before and vaccination after, the actress also explained that she has always been very loyal during the last year and a half and that she broke the quarantine just to film the second season of his show, “The Morning Show”, while adhering to all safety protocols.

Aired in a completely virtual way last year, the 2021 Emmys are back in attendance, but the TV Academy has provided a whole series of safety precautionary measures for all those who decide to participate, from the limitation to about 600 guests to the performance strictly at the open, onto an outdoor terrace overlooking Los Angeles.

“Friends: The Reunion”, which finally aired in May after delays caused by Covid, garnered a total of four nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special, Production Design, Lighting Design and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.