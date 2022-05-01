“I’m not going to talk about Lionel Messi football because…”

Karim Benzema defends Lionel Messi. In an interview with Telefoot, the French striker spoke about the criticism Lionel Messi receives.

“He doesn’t score many goals, but look at everything he does on the pitch. Anyway, you can’t criticize a player like that. Those who criticize Messi don’t understand football.” Benzema told Telefoot.

Well, just before the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 between PSG and Real Madrid, the Madrid 9 was once again asked for his thoughts on those who continue to point out that the genius Argentinian is not comfortable in the environment of French football. And the Madrid legend’s position was practically the same.

For Karim, Messi brings a lot to the game at the Parisian club and, moreover, he made it clear that whenever we talk about football, we must refer to a figure of the stature of the captain of the Argentine national team.

“Well, I’m not going to talk about Messi’s football because, for me, he’s an extraordinary player. In France, it’s clear that people expect more in terms of goals, but what he does on the pitch… I don’t know if you can talk to him because he’s a guy who knows a lot about football.

And of course I played many games against FC Barcelona with him and now it will be another game. But if we’re talking about Messi, we have to talk about football because the two go together.” declared the winner of the UEFA Nations League.