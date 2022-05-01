Entertainment

“I’m not going to talk about Lionel Messi football because…”

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Karim Benzema defends Lionel Messi. In an interview with Telefoot, the French striker spoke about the criticism Lionel Messi receives.

He doesn’t score many goals, but look at everything he does on the pitch. Anyway, you can’t criticize a player like that. Those who criticize Messi don’t understand football.” Benzema told Telefoot.

Well, just before the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 between PSG and Real Madrid, the Madrid 9 was once again asked for his thoughts on those who continue to point out that the genius Argentinian is not comfortable in the environment of French football. And the Madrid legend’s position was practically the same.

For Karim, Messi brings a lot to the game at the Parisian club and, moreover, he made it clear that whenever we talk about football, we must refer to a figure of the stature of the captain of the Argentine national team.

“Well, I’m not going to talk about Messi’s football because, for me, he’s an extraordinary player. In France, it’s clear that people expect more in terms of goals, but what he does on the pitch… I don’t know if you can talk to him because he’s a guy who knows a lot about football.

And of course I played many games against FC Barcelona with him and now it will be another game. But if we’re talking about Messi, we have to talk about football because the two go together.” declared the winner of the UEFA Nations League.

Source link

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Yailin cries with emotion during concert in NY

6 mins ago

From Evaluna to Jennifer Lawrence: the celebrities who celebrate their first Mother’s Day this May 1 | Love 40

8 mins ago

“I faced Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but the best…”

10 mins ago

Evelyn Beltrán, Toni Costa’s girlfriend, shows off her great body in a bikini in front of the pool

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button