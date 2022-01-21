“I’m not interested in the Champions League. Luiz Felipe we want to keep him”

FORMELLO – Lazio ready for the big match against Atalanta on Saturday night. More points are needed for the Biancocelesti to climb positions in the standings. At the press conference, the coach Maurizio Sarri talked about the match and beyond . Several topics covered by the coach: “We did a good defensive solidity in Salerno, against a team that didn’t have great offensive potential. We did well against Udinese, let’s see with Atalanta, the margins of error are reduced a lot. It’s an important test. I don’t know if we have the chance to reach the Champions League, but we don’t care. We need to continue the growth that is coming out, in the last five games we have scored ten points. The averages are excellent. Lazio-Udinese in the championship ended 4-4, in the Italian Cup instead zero goals for 105 minutes. Difficult to make predictions “.

Sarri and the next commitments

“Gasperini and I have changed a lot, as natural as it is. Not only in football, but in 17-20 years life changes. Lazio, regardless of absences, is growing. This continuous search for continuity that we have been experiencing for some time gives some signals. Continuity is needed, but the result also depends on small details. I hope that in terms of performance the team still shows improvements. The next few are difficult matches against strong opponents. Fiorentina are also strong, I said that some time ago and Atalanta has been expressing themselves at great levels for years. These next two matches will tell us a lot. A delay in scheduling? The only thing I think is the match against Atalanta. Then there will be time to think about something else “.

The conditions of Lazio and the calendar

“I don’t know what Luiz Felipe will do, here is the firm will to want to keep him. He is doing well, he is young and he has margins. We want to keep him. Zaccagni on the pitch? Let’s see if he will be able to train with us or we will try tomorrow morning. Luis Alberto and Milinkovic played in Bergamo, they are growing and at the moment they are doing very well. Let’s see what will come out, they are giving me satisfaction. This is the calendar, it is clear that distortions arise in this way. It cannot be otherwise. It seems to me that it is stripping the bone at all levels, national, European and world-wide. There is a World Cup with about sixty teams, I don’t even know how many there will be. It will be played in the winter and in Qatar, games are also increasing in Europe, the away goals rule has been removed, so in 50% of cases it will go to extra time. It gets tough. Then there is the hypocrisy of putting financial fair play and blocked lists. At least let us register 30 players. This is the calendar and unfortunately we have to play with these distortions. She goes? He’s fine, he has made a number of good entries with us in the last few games. In the Cup I took him off at half-time, they didn’t want to risk anything for tomorrow. He’s pretty good. Things to improve? We must find the ability to make sure that we bring the races to our side given the performance. The conduct of the Coppa Italia match did not have to include extra time, we must concretize and be more bad to bring the result to what the game says. Sometimes skids lasting a few minutes complicated the races. Patric has done well in these matches for me, he is a player who gives us stuff in the setting, an excellent technical level, he is not a pure central too, we have to evaluate the solutions of Atalanta. “