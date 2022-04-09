“I’m not like Julio César Rodríguez”: Rodrigo Sepúlveda made a curious comparison with the CHV animator

Rodrigo Sepulveda started a new day ofMeganews Alertand made a striking comment about Julio Cesar Rodriguez That took your guests by surprise.

All this happened when the former ministers were Rodrigo Delgado and Francisco Vidal in contact with the journalist, when the latter launched the peculiar comment on the air.

“The last question because to Francisco Vidal… I’m not like Julio César, Francisco. I don’t have a coffee, a drink to give you. Julius Caesar is very generous with you, I don’t have a way to transfer it to you here“, Rodrigo Sepúlveda expressed to the former Interior authority of Michelle Bachellet.

Francisco Vidal only laughed at the situation after remembering his constant participation in the morning of “Contigo en la Mañana”, where he currently works as a panelist for the space.

After this, Rodrigo Sepúlveda continued the conversation with the two interviewees telematically, following the pattern of the newscast.

