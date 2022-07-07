I’m not surprised by Sienna Miller’s close friendship with her ex – mine gave a speech at my wedding

ads

Sienna Miller became an instant meme this week when she was photographed sitting in Wimbledon in line across from her ex-boyfriend, actor Tom Sturridge, as he kissed Alexa Chung, who he thought was his new girlfriend.

The implication was that Sienna had to be the most relaxed woman in the world to be even remotely cool with seeing her ex move on with someone else, especially within inches of her. However, Sienna and Tom have made it abundantly clear that they remain best friends ever since they split in 2015.

the anatomy of a scandal The actress said in 2017, “We don’t live together, as recently reported, but we do half the time.”

“Everyone is going to sleep over or we’re all going to go on vacation and that’s because we really want to be together,” he added. “It’s great for our daughter. [Marlowe, nine] who has two parents who love each other and are friends […] He’s definitely my best friend in the whole world.”

Best friends: Tom Sturridge, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

There seems to be a prevailing suspicion of couples who remain friends after breaking up. People often can’t understand how a romantic relationship could end and yet maintain a genuinely close friendship that wasn’t full of bones to choose from and scores to settle.

I can’t talk about being friends and being co-parents after a breakup like Miller and Sturridge’s (that sounds like a big deal to me), but I’m a serial friend of an ex. Not everyone, of course, some deserve to stay in the dump. But one of my exes became my best friend in the years after we broke up. In the end, the friendship on which we had based our relationship turned out to be the very thing worth saving; so much so that he gave a speech at my wedding in 2018, and he is very close friends with my husband. We went on vacation to Amsterdam together a couple of years ago.

Another ex became best friend (and even became best friend with my other ex. Keeping up?). After his death in 2015, I have maintained a close relationship with his mother. I can’t imagine my life without these friendships; They have helped me become what I am today.

Whitney Otto wrote in how to make an american quilt:: “Why can old lovers become friends? Two reasons. They never really loved each other, or they still love each other.” Certainly, many people have asked me over the years if there are still feelings between me and my exes, and the answer is a resounding no. No jealousy there either. I have loved their new partners as much as they love mine.

But that does not mean that closeness is not based on love. One of the joys of being friends with an ex is that there is no question of being frank with each other. It’s much harder to offend an ex; You’ve probably already said and done the worst things you’re ever going to do.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have become the butt of many jokes for their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, which was a decision to no longer be married but to remain in each other’s lives. They have been open about their continued closeness and blending of their families since Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018, and Martin began dating actress Dakota Johnson in 2017.

When Paltrow was asked during an Instagram Q&A if she “loved Dakota,” she replied, “Very much.” For all the awe over his new setup, I think Paltrow is right when he described using a break as “a great opportunity to be ruthless with the truth of who you really are, what you want, and what you deserve.” . ”

The cynicism of people who remain friends with their exes (particularly celebrities whose personal public relations often depend on a positive parting of ways, regardless of what actually happened behind the scenes) is understandable when there are toxic men and toxic relationships. in the world. I also have several exes that I would cross the street, or the country, to avoid. But I think I’m lucky to have kept some of these men in my life, and we’ve been lucky to build something very special out of romantic relationships that just weren’t special enough.

