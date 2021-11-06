“I’m not surprised, I know Luciano’s work and passion”

TO Radio Punto Nuovo during the ‘Punto Nuovo Sport Show’ program, he spoke Fabrizio Corsi, president of Empoli: “I heard De Laurentiis, he is calm and happy. I am too for Napoli. I’m not surprised what Spalletti is doing. He was with me in Empoli, I accompany Napoli with participation and affection. I know the work and passion of Luciano and those who accompany him. Watching him at the top of the championship is perhaps a little surprising, but given how he plays he is well deserved. Now it’s too early to talk about anything, I’m hopeful for my friend Aurelio who deserves that thing there … ”.

Empoli well placed in the standings? I know football well, what looks like gold today becomes cardboard in 2 months. I am concerned that it is being emphasized that we got off to a good start. I like to underline that with the game it is better to enhance our players, our youth sector. If they play a 2002 or a 2003 it is fundamental for us, we need to put in condition in the development of the game. Many of our players have to complete themselves. It’s not like before, when you went to Juve, you stayed with the champions and you complete yourself. I don’t judge Allegri, but as a sportsman I find it pleasant to see Napoli or Verona and Atalanta. A modern football that fascinates me, Allegri is a great coach and is very pleasant in dialogue“.