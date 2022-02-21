“I’m not that monster”: The “Tinder scammer” breaks his silence and assures that it is not him who shows the Netflix documentary

Meanwhile, his new agent, Gina Rodríguez, pointed out that ‘The Tinder Swindler’ does not tell the whole story and that Simon Leviev has “evidence” that proves his innocence.

Simon Leviev, the Israeli who inspired the Netflix documentary ‘The Tinder Swindler’ (‘The Tinder Swindler’, in Spanish), based on the true stories of three women deceived by an alleged millionaire, has broken his silence since the premiere of the successful production on February 2.

In a preview of an exclusive interview with the US media outlet Inside Edition —which has not yet been broadcast—, Leviev assures that it is not the thief nor “that monster” that paints the history of the tape. “He was just a single guy who wanted to meet some girls on Tinder,” he said.

Leviev, who spoke via video call, reiterated that not a “scammer” and he appeared accompanied by a young woman, who apparently is a model with whom he is dating. According to Inside Edition, the dialogue promises to resolve many questions surrounding Shimon Hayut — her real name — and the full interview is planned to air this week.

Meanwhile, his new agent, Gina Rodríguez, told the LADbible portal that ‘The Tinder Swindler’ does not tell the whole story and that his client has “proof” that prove his innocence, with which he hopes to “clear his name”.

Rodríguez, from the Gitoni entertainment company, commented that after seeing the documentary, which she says leaves “many unanswered questions”, was intrigued to learn “Simon’s side of the story” and contacted him through Instagram. The Hollywood representative affirms that they have been working together since then and are now in talks for several film and television projects.

Recently it became known that the Israeli plans, in addition to presenting a podcast and writing a book, to launch his own reality show, where the participating women compete to have a date with him. Rodriguez confirmed that they are discussing that idea and that movie studios have shown “a lot of interest” in working with him.