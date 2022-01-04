“I’m not well in my head …”

A difficult period continues for Victor Osimhen . The Napoli striker is stuck in Nigeria after contracting Covid-19 two days before New Year’s . The 23-year-old had had a face operation at the end of November after suffering a bad cheekbone injury sustained during the match against Inter. If things seemed to be getting better, now that he also jumped there Africa Cup of Nations , the goal is to negativize and return to Italy as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Italian tries to distract himself as best he can by using his favorite social network, Twitter.

Naples, Osimhen’s messages to a fan

Right up Twitter many have criticized him, not appreciating his latest publications with light tones. “Your use of social media has recently become alarming – we read in a tweet – You should use your time more productively. ” Osimhen’s response was not long in coming: “On my page I can post what I like, if you don’t like it block me!!! Given what makes me happy without insulting anyone, I know everyone doesn’t like me and that’s good, but one thing I don’t tolerate is coming to my page to say *** (I’ll insult you too). ” dramas because I’m not well in the head – he added with irony – AND cI will continue to post memes. ”