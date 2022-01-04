“I’m not well in my head …”
A difficult period continues for Victor Osimhen. The Napoli striker is stuck in Nigeria after contracting Covid-19 two days before New Year’s. The 23-year-old had had a face operation at the end of November after suffering a bad cheekbone injury sustained during the match against Inter. If things seemed to be getting better, now that he also jumped there Africa Cup of Nations, the goal is to negativize and return to Italy as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Italian tries to distract himself as best he can by using his favorite social network, Twitter.
Naples, Osimhen’s messages to a fan
Right up Twitter many have criticized him, not appreciating his latest publications with light tones. “Your use of social media has recently become alarming – we read in a tweet – You should use your time more productively. ” Osimhen’s response was not long in coming: “On my page I can post what I like, if you don’t like it block me!!! Given what makes me happy without insulting anyone, I know everyone doesn’t like me and that’s good, but one thing I don’t tolerate is coming to my page to say *** (I’ll insult you too). ” dramas because I’m not well in the head – he added with irony – AND cI will continue to post memes. ”