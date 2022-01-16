I’m now in the 730 model

The new 730 model is on the Revenue Agency website. There are many news on bonuses.

With the debut of the new 730 on the Revenue website, it finally becomes clear. The Renzi bonus, which is now called the IRPEF bonus, returns to the paycheck up to € 28,000, but above € 28,000 there will be no more. But be careful, because only incomes up to 15,000 will certainly receive it. The real novelty is the music bonus which is worth € 1000 and all families with children between 5 and 18 years can benefit from it. These € 1000 will cover the costs of conservatories, recognized bands but also music schools and choirs. To qualify for the music bonus, income must be within € 36,000. A lot of the new set-up of the 730 model concerns the Superbonus but it is above all the bonus for the removal of architectural barriers to monopolize the attention. It is worth 75% and covers all the work necessary for the removal of the hated barriers.

Lots of news

But perhaps the juiciest novelty is that the removal of architectural barriers can also become a towed job and consequently take advantage of the full-bodied 110% of the Superbonus. The mobile bonus drops to € 10,000 in 2022 and to € 5,000 in the two-year period 2023-2024. Therefore in the 730 model the already known discounts are confirmed. The first home bonus reserved for under 36s. This is one of the most important bonuses because it goes to offer a state guarantee between 80 and 100% to all those guys who they would have difficulty in getting a mortgage accepted by the bank, perhaps due to a precarious working situation which unfortunately is the norm for many young people.

To access the under 36 home bonus, you must have an ISEE of up to € 40000. In the 730 there is also room for the water bonus of up to € 1000.

Also confirmed the new threshold of € 550 for veterinary expenses of the so-called animal bonus which is thus worth € 50 more.