I’m obsessed with Kim Kardashian – I spent $59,000 on surgery to look like her and now my family doesn’t recognize me

KIM Kardashian is widely considered one of the most beautiful women of this generation.

While the media personality has managed to craft a hugely successful career around her image, many fans are eager to replicate her looks.

A woman who spent nearly $60,000 on surgeries to look like Kim Kardashian has revealed that even her family doesn’t recognize her.

Cherri Lee, originally from South Korea, has gone under the knife 15 times, including three Brazilian butt lifts and breast augmentations.

The teacher underwent her first procedure aged 20 in 2014, with her eyelids modified to appear larger.

Eight years later, Cherri has the perfect hourglass figure and the Kardashian face to match.

“I’ve always wanted the glamorous Kardashian look with big boobs and big buttocks. Kim has always been an inspiration to me and she is the most beautiful woman in the world to me,” Cherri told the Manchester Evening News.

She continued, “Actually, I look like a completely different person now – I look western, and some of my Korean family members don’t even recognize me anymore. »

Along with work done to sculpt her butt and breasts, Cherri underwent nose surgery, cheekbone surgery, a double chin reduction and two rounds of oral fat removal, a procedure that slims the cheeks.

The 28-year-old said: “I don’t think my facial features look like Kim K, but the overall vibe is her. »

“I get people commenting from behind, thinking I can’t hear them wondering if I’m Kim. I get people saying I should be his double,” she added.

Cherri explained: “I know when to stop and I’m not planning any more surgeries now – I got the look I always wanted. »

She also shared the effect her dramatic transformation had on her love life.

“Since seeing my transformation, my ex has reconnected and told me he wants me now, but I’m too good for him now and have higher caliber men approaching me” , she said.

Cherri concluded: “I don’t regret a single procedure and would do it again the same way – my only regret is why didn’t I do it sooner. »

