I’m over 40, so what?

These prejudices or limiting beliefs in the group of those over 40 years of age are a silent discrimination based on the fact that they have lost the ability to learn or relearn new ways of doing things, or that they are structured people in a world where adaptability and flexibility are basic skills, or that they are not prepared to be part of teams that work with agility and with young digital natives who are constantly changing.

The evolution regarding these prejudices is reflected in actions carried out by some countries in which job advertisements indicating age are not published, nor is it required to put age on CVs or application forms, and also, the technology in the selection processes to carry out “blind interviews”, these types of interviews are very useful to avoid this and other prejudices that many people suffer due to their skin color, nationality, sex or for practicing a certain religion.

In a very interesting article in Forbes Argentina, they point out that we are at a time when technology is central in practically all industries and in which young geniuses emerge as the heroes of the time, it is easy to build the stereotype of the old outdated , stammering in its inability to maintain a fluid dialogue with digital natives. A stereotype as crude as it is unintelligent, unproductive and ineffective.

A diverse team is a machinery made of gears that perform different functions, and the lubricant for them to articulate harmoniously is training..

In this new era of work, when we see it increasingly necessary to put people at the center, and diversity has to do with this, the invitation is to value the experience and criteria of the “over 40” that we are potentially going to incorporate since experience and talent do not expire.

So, if we haven’t done it yet, the invitation is to strategically rethink our current forms of hiring, without neglecting the treatment for those who are already part of the organization today and thus be more inclusive.

Finally, I share a phrase from Alvin Toffler “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn”

Bachelor of Business Administration. Expert Motivational Coach.