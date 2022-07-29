I’m Plus Size – Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Jeans Made Me Feel Ripped But People Pointed Out An Issue

KHLOE Kardashian’s Good American brand has received plenty of praise for its inclusive size.

The Good American jeans range offers a wide variety of items for all body types.

Plus-size TikTok user Sara Vee reviewed her favorite Good American jeans that she says made her feel ripped off.

“If you’re looking for good quality denim, you already know that Good American is all I’m talking about. They have a whole collection of jeans for $99 and I’m here to share some of my favorite styles with you,” Sara said. its viewers.

The TikToker modeled the Good American black Good Legs jeans in a size 18.

“I love how their jeans hug every inch of my curves. They are absolutely on fire,” she said.

“I am so in love. Look at the way it sits on the curve, the behind looks good, the waist looks good,” Sara continued.

Sara said the $99 jeans made her feel confident and ripped.

The 5ft TikToker then tried on the Good American Good Petite Skinny Jeans, which also went for $99.

Modeling the slim fit mid-rise jeans, Sara said: “Look at how flattering these jeans are, they sit so well on your body. »

“These also have tummy control which my mom pocket can appreciate. They are super comfortable, the length is absolutely perfect,” she concluded.

While Khloe Kardashian’s brand prides itself on its inclusivity, some fans have pointed out a major issue with the jeans.

“Um something cheaper?? one of Sara’s TikTok followers commented.

Another person said, “When she said $99 I was shocked. »