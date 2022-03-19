“I’m pushing…”: Regina Blandón takes out her claws for Eugenio Derbez and sweeps ‘VLA’ for this

Mexico City.- The famous and renowned actress, Regina BlandonRecently claws out by the talented producer and actor, Eugenio Derbezand his family, so without hesitation razed against come the joy and his reporters for doing this to him, claiming he was “push…“For this situation.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

How do you know, after several statements against famous producers came to light, how Tono Berumen or Louis of Llanoin social networks a user expressed that Blandón should be encouraged to say that Derbez would have harassed her during the time they worked together in Televisawith the comic series, The P. Luche Family.

Given this, Blandón came out to deny that this had happened, affirming that for her, Eugenio was someone “irreproachable”, however, reporters from the morning of Aztec TV at the airport they stopped Alessandra Rosaldowith his little daughter, Aitana Derbezfor these accusations against her husband, a situation that made her angry and only said that her husband would be “incapable”.

Internet

Given this, Blandón, when he ran into the press, did not miss the opportunity to tell the Ajusco press and that they were at that time, that they did something terrible, because it was very “low” to question something like that so strongly in front of a minor girl, highlighting that they were but that the “troll” that in Twitter It started with those speculations of harassment against her that she has already denied.

He distorted everything, and they went to ask Alessandra at the airport, along with her daughter, and it seems to me in very bad taste, and friends of the press, I don’t know who was there, but that is not done, they were lower than a troll, because the troll said: ‘All that remains is for Regina to come out,’ and I came out to defend something,” Regina said.

Finally, she said that she was very “push…” due to the lack of seriousness in the situation and that they continue to use the alleged harassment to take notes, when she had already settled the issue in her previous statement, stopping the questions on the subject, focusing in others.

But bone, they grabbed a word…. I’m very pushy…, they grabbed a word: ‘the alleged harassment he suffered’, to grab hold and if the people from the press who are responsible for spreading the information on such a topic important, and that attends to what we are all part of, without seriousness, it is not possible, that is all I am going to say”, he concluded in this regard.

Source: Twitter @vengalaalegriatva