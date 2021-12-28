“I’m putting the pieces together”

Sofia Goggia, Covid puts everything into question: this is the situation a few hours from the giant and the slalom.

More than the World Cup it looks like a real obstacle cup, considering that the number of positives at Covid is increasing by the hour. Forfeits can no longer be counted on the fingertips and all these unexpected absences could completely overturn the ranking.

Our winning horse, Sofia Goggia, is doing well. On the other hand, the one that in the next appointments would have been its bitter rival, that is Mikaela Shiffrin, contracted Covid. The American, who currently leads the standings, will be forced to skip the next races.

There will be, for obvious reasons, neither today at the giant nor tomorrow at the slalom scheduled in Lienz. She was the one to announce it, spreading the news through social networks: “Hello everyone – wrote the US champion in a post – I want to let you know that I am fine, but unfortunately I tested positive for Covid”.

Sofia Goggia, the Shiffrin skips Lienz

The photo accompanying the post, in which she exhibits a distraught expression, says a lot about how much the news has upset her. “I’m following the protocol – wrote Shiffrin – and I’m in solitary confinement, so I’ll skip Lienz. Good luck to all my teammates, I will cheer from afar. Thanks everyone for your support. We will see you in the new year ”.

Sorry for the American, who is however not the only one having to deal with the invisible enemy who is putting a strain on the nerves of many athletes. But, with her out of the game, Goggia has one more chance: she can recover ground and, in doing so, fill the Courchevel flop. “Despite the result – Goggia told Corriere, referring to the recent defeat – I think there is skiing in this discipline, it’s just a matter of time to put the pieces together. A very old-fashioned track, a bit crooked with many bumps and a passage in the woods: a beautiful giant track ”.

The Italian Ilaria Ghisalberti will not be there either. Fortunately, she did not contract the virus, but has been in close contact with a positive person and will therefore have to undergo, as required by the protocol, a few days of isolation. Robinson and Liensberger will return after the forced stop.