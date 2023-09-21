“I’m quite autobiographical, I love writing to understand things”

Juliet He published his new music project in mid-September: 5 am, “This is my first concept album.” It is set at night and has 3 different chapters that tell the story of dreams and impossible love from 11 pm to 5 am. For his past actions, juji (2021) and no light, no moon (2022) considers them to have more mixtape, energy. He’s listened to and loved music all his life, and it was during quarantine that he began investigating its sound. This December it will be a year since he left his telecommunications engineering career to be able to devote 100% to music and realized that it was truly his. Passion, “The strong feeling I have for music is not for engineering,” she confesses. The singer believes she is teaching and learning her process with each song and live show. Is. He Love This is one of the main themes and he does not hide from hinting at it in his songs, although most of them do not come across with the tentativeness that he would like. This summer they started their first tour: any night trip And the steps haven’t stopped filling.

Photo: Carlos Baglietto

How was your summer?

It’s been so crazy, it’s been really great. I am always excited to give concerts. Yes, in terms of health and physical exertion, that is what has suffered me the most, because you sleep less, I dance a lot and I am not used to playing so much sport. This seems like a very difficult task. team And on the contrary, it has made me more focused and try to be more organized in my life.

And the experience of getting on stage?

It was very new, for me being a good artist means being good at many things: composer, producer, aesthetics, lyrics… Live shows, personally, are one of the most important pillars I believe in being a good artist. I want to be an artist and it has been quite challenging. I have learned, I am learning and I still have a lot to learn. Whatever concert I give, the next one should be better and whatever I learn from one should be useful for the other. I will miss him a lot when the tour is over.

For me, being a good artist means being good at many things: composer, producer, aesthetics, lyrics…

When you listen to the songs for the first time, do you notice much change?

in some things i see Development, I noticed that the way of singing is very different, I have changed at the level of singing. I always think that you win and lose things, my ways of thinking have changed from what they were before or creatively I look at things a little differently.

When do you write songs?

Good songs came out because I needed to talk about that. I am very autobiographical, I love writing to understand things. There’s something that makes me want to do that song.

One of the main themes is love. How are you handling the exhibition?

Really, I don’t care much. I explain things in a very universal way and that they happen to many people, while everyone can tell their story. Even I myself have reinterpreted my songs over time.

Do you consider yourself a pop artist?

Yes, but that doesn’t mean that’s where all my music comes from pop style, My projects have a pop look at the aesthetic level: the structures, the importance or management of the chorus and at the level of performance. But musically I have many influences: indie, techno… I also like pop philosophy and popular roots. For me, music is communal, although I also have a very introspective point of view listening to music alone and I also have very intense songs. Transferring that to pop also seems very interesting to me and in that sense, billie eilish He’s very influential: he makes extremely intimate and introspective music, but he’s managed to make it pop.

5 am Is this a consolidation of the project?

Totally, it was so important to me, I came up with the title of the album. Juliet, as if saying: “This is me.” There are all my faces, styles and characters. And I’m learning by doing, I’m teaching my process.

How has the new album affected you?

On a production level, magical and dreamlike reggaeton from Denmark. From what I hear on a stylistic level they tend to be a bit uncharacteristic, I’m very spongy. There’s everything: techno, pop, reggaeton…

last mixtape, no light, no moonIt was established at dusk and now with 5 am You left at night. Because

I watch music at night, and my imagination is also nocturnal; Sleep, bed, night…it’s a language I use a lot. I wanted to create a story that takes place between 11 pm and 5 am and hence the title. subject is impossible love With the metaphor that this love happens in dreams and lasts until the dream ends and you wake up.

I also thought about naming the album JulietAs if saying: “This is me”

The album contains 3 chapters: Kari, era day night And with that august, Tell me a little about the history.

I took the city as a reference in the first part, it inspires me a lot and I wanted to make it romantic. In tell me what you feel There is a girl who plays songs on the piano at home and uncovers impossible love. Then he leaves the house and interval With his friends he decided to party outside. They walk across the street and go in Kari, they enter the club and then return home with the car. There she realizes that this love can be fulfilled only when she enters the dream world and falls asleep, we will enter era of knight And DreamsFirst song.

What other songs are included in this second chapter?

In fly an airplane He lives this love and it’s a super magical song for me, with a surreal point, because there are already hints throughout the song: He puts a necklace on her, but he knows that one day it will break. …Finally he opens his eyes and sees that it was really nothing. In the same chapter we also have if you feel coldmost negative love, T’enxules this is the moment very much in loveAnd then era day nightwhich is the translation of Bad ExperienceThe nightmare that wakes her up makes her realize that this love only exists because she thinks about it and nothing more.

And the awakening is already in the third chapter?

perfect, with that august That’s a bit of an acknowledgment and part of saying: It was nice how long it lasted. I always think that it doesn’t matter what you feel as long as you feel something and so, I wanted to give a lot of value to it. This is also a type of forgiveness. in love with you This is a repetition and Oh La la This is an adventure. In the last song, with that augustIt’s five bells because it’s five o’clock and the record is over.

Photo: Carlos Baglietto

Do you have any songs that you would highlight from the entire repertoire for their message or personal affection?

I have a special attachment to each one, yes, a song that marked me and I love to perform it live Make sure that, fly an airplane It’s one of the songs I’m most proud of, both in terms of lyrics and production.

You have done many collaborations, what do you conclude?

I like them a lot, there are very good artists in Catalonia and I always collaborate with people I admire and I learn a lot from. I love to see my voice mixed with the voice of another person I admire. It’s a pleasure and I want to continue it.

Who would you do another job with?

with maria hein I would love to release it again Mushka Also… Also working together in the studio is great and we need to do it more, now recently I was in the studio with Irma and Ariox and were helping each other.

I will never forget my first concert, I was so impressed when I went on stage at Heliogable and I saw people I didn’t know at all singing my songs.

Do you have any live shows you would highlight?

I’ll never forget my first concert, I was so shocked when I came on stage heliogable And seeing people I don’t know singing my songs. This was a turning point. Bart’s Room was also amazing. It inspires me a lot to give a concert and have people love it, it inspires me to explore more, it inspires me to always love my fans and people who love my music. Wants to improve to give the best.

And do you find space to integrate your daily life with family and friends?

It is very important for me, I have my common origin. I am very close to my friends. The free time I have, I dedicate to my family and them. They’ve known me forever and I have an introverted connection to my world and I love taking care of it.