“I’m recovering with the right timing this time, I’m fine! Maradona welcomed me back like a son. On Ounas, Kouli and Spalletti …”

Faouzi Ghoulam, Napoli’s full-back, during the week off he intervened during the ‘Radio Goal’ broadcast, broadcast on the frequencies of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “This time I took a long time to come back and be at 100%. I have been doing well for some time now, now I miss the competition and the pace of the match”.

What emotions did it give you to take the field at Maradona? “It was like a son who returns home after a long time that he has not been there. It was an important emotion, for me and for my family, as well as recognition for my sweat, for what I have made for the team and for my relationship with the city “.

How important is it to feel Spalletti’s trust? “It is very important, especially with a manager of international standing like him. If he gives me confidence it means that I react well on the pitch in training, so that’s a lot of stuff.”

Do you feel the responsibility of being one of the leaders of this team? “I’ve been in Naples for many years, I have to give a hand to everything like Mertens, Insigne and Koulibaly do. We are used to the city and the affection of the fans, we know that it is not easy for younger players and those who they come from less important squares. So it’s our job. “

Do you feel Neapolitan? “Yes, by now it is certain. In the end, my return to the pitch also proved it. The fans know that I care a lot for the city and for Napoli, it is very easy for me to answer this question.”

Is it fun to play Spalletti’s football? “Yes, to play yes. But we don’t want to be fun, we want to be winning. We have fun if we win in the end. Now our only concern is to score points and stay on top, then surely we will have fun. But it’s not the most important point. . Today the square needs to be at the top of the standings rather than having fun and being lower in the standings “.

How is your relationship with Spalletti? “He is an important coach, who asks a lot from the players. He tries to listen to those who have been here the longest, both tactically and as a group. He gives us a lot of freedom. But when things don’t go very well, he doesn’t give up. 100%. For us it is important, we know that if we are not 100% it becomes hard for us “.

How important is it for Africans to play the African Cup? “It is very important for us. Nowadays there is a lot of talk about it, both in Naples and elsewhere, because there are so many Africans who play for important teams. The problem that exists today in Italy was in France ten years ago. We African footballers have to go back to our nations and bring them to the top. Now this competition is back in the winter and it will be difficult. “

What was it like growing up with Koulibaly? “With him it is very easy. When you find yourself a man like this you can only improve from a human point of view. He is a special person, we all know that, including the fans. It is an honor to be with him, he is a brother to me. I have so much to say because he and I already know “.

How strong is Ounas? How useful can it be? “When I saw him arrive, coming from France and being Algerian, I took him with me to help him grow. At a football level there was no need, but at a personality level, yes, because he arrived in a team with great ambitions. He is a champion, but he has to score more goals, more assists and he has to realize much more the quality he expresses. He is a strong player and in the Napoli squad he is very important because he brings other characteristics than those we already have on the pitch. “

Do you feel greater awareness in your means? “Surely we have grown a lot. Now we have quality and also a lot of experience in the group, things that allow us to face the matches in the right way. There will be battles, the championship is long and now there are many direct clashes in which we will have to score points.” .

A message to the fans. “I would always like to thank the fans, the people who believe in me and in Napoli. We need it. I hope that things will go in the right way and that we can give these people a lot of satisfaction.”