“I’m safe and healthy” – Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi

The tennis player, who had denounced the former Chinese deputy premier of sexual abuse, spoke with Bach via videoconference reassuring him about his condition and asking for respect for privacy

Peng Shuai made a video call to Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee. The Chinese tennis champion who was censored after accusing a Beijing politician of sexual assault said she was fine, safe and demanded respect for her privacy, the IOC reports. “At the beginning of the video call with President Thomas Bach, Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for the concern about his condition; explained to be al sure, to feel good, to be at home in Beijing; but he would like his privacy respected at the moment. That is why he prefers to spend his time with friends and family. Peng will continue to engage in tennis, the sport he loves, ”reports the Olympic sport’s governing body. At the video call between the German Bach and Peng assisted the president of the Olympic Athletes Commission, Emma Terho, and Li Lingwei, a Chinese representative in the IOC, who has known Peng for many years. “I was relieved to see that Peng is fine, she seemed relaxed,” said Terho.

The interview is over, explains the IOC press release, with an invitation from Bach: have dinner together in Beijing in January when the president of the Olympic Committee arrives ahead of the Winter Games. “Peng accepted with pleasure.”

The case is not closed though. Beijing continues to publicly ignore the allegation of violence that triggered the crisis. Since November 2, when he told his story on the web, Peng had disappeared, all searches on his name and his story had been blocked by Chinese censorship. In half an hour, on the evening of November 2, the Beijing censors had made Peng’s post disappear and hunted down every comment. However, someone had managed to take a screenshot of the post and relaunch it.

Under the growing pressure of the international sports world, the White House, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, last Wednesday the state television in English in Beijing published on its website an email attributed to the champion: it was addressed to the president of the Women’s Tennis Association, claimed to be at home, to need rest and denied having been subjected to sexual violence. That email immediately seemed strange, impersonal, fabricated. The international controversy has risen again, leading the WTA to threaten withdrawal from tennis competitions in China. A campaign has started on Twitter under the hashtag #WhereIsPeng, the stars of world tennis, from Serena Williams to Novak Djokovic, lined up to ask where the Chinese colleague was and to plead that she could be free to tell her story to the public. At that point in Beijing they changed again their tactics in the management of the scandal: On Friday, three photos of Peng popped up at home, smiling among plush puppets, but still silent (muted). The images were posted on Twitter, which is blacked out in China: ordinary Chinese do not receive any information about this #MeToo scandal that touches the heart of power.

The director of the Global Times, the English-language brother of the Communist Party’s People’s Daily, took to the field on Saturday. Director Hu Xijin has published, again only on Twitter, two videos of Peng Shuai having dinner with two friends and her coach in a restaurant, still without saying a word about her situation and the story that would have dramatically linked her to the ex. Politburo member and former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli. While they were still mounting the hypothesis of a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics scheduled in Beijing in February 2022, director Hu Xijin launched on Twitter two more videos of Peng at the Beijing National Tennis Center, busy giving autographs to young athletes. Peng is fine, but talking to her about that accusation is still impossible.