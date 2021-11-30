“I’m sorry, but I’m not bad”

“I didn’t want to talk to anyone, just go to the car. I made a mistake and I apologize, but I’m not bad: I want to meet her, when it is possible, when she wants. My partner also said: but how did it come to your mind? ». These are the words of Andrea, the 45-year-old purple fan identified as the perpetrator of the sexual harassment of the Toscana Tv journalist, Greta Beccaglia, groped live after the Empoli-Fiorentina match outside the Castellani stadium. Andrea, a restaurateur near Ancona, with a partner and a daughter, was joined by “La Zanzara” on Radio 24 and by “Le Iene”, which will broadcast the report by Alice Martinelli tonight.

Meanwhile, Toscana Tv has granted the journalist Giorgio Micheletti (the host of the broadcast) «the opportunity for a moment of reflection and professional break in the conduct of“ A Tutto Gol ”». However, the Dagospia site has published the entire video in which Micheletti (after the offending sentence “don’t take it”) says: «We also grow through these experiences. Let’s close it there. So at least you can react if you want. Certain attitudes deserve some healthy slap from time to time ».

