“I’m sorry for De Rossi, but Felix will stay with us now. I’m impressed by his coldness in front of goal. Zaniolo? He didn’t play because of the form, he’ll be back.”

In the post game of Genoa-Rome, spoke José Mourinho.

José Mourinho to DAZN

Rejoicing with Afena-Gyan?

“I promised him that I would give him some expensive shoes that cost 800 euros (laughs, ed). I’m sorry for Mr. De Rossi, but now he will stay with us ”.

The match?

“It was a bit of a blocked game, Mkhitaryan played a fantastic game in that position, we lacked a bit of verticality because they lowered in the second half. I put Felix because I thought he had a different profile, he came in and created difficulties for the opponents. I thought that with his physicality he could do well, but the team played well ”.

What did you think when you first saw Felix?

“The Primavera works close to us, he and 3-4 others often train with us. I was impressed by his coldness in front of the door, he is not technically a phenomenon but he is cold. I was struck by his physicality and his humility, in this new generation you find guys who think they already know everything, he is the opposite, you feel that he eats everything, that is, that he receives everything. I’m sorry for Mr. De Rossi because he loses Felix, but he will be happy for the boy ”.

El Shaarawy also applied well in that position.

“I totally agree, when he comes in, the dynamics of the game change. We had a very high percentage of possession, Abraham and Shomurodov didn’t score but they gave work, they gave depth. Karsdorp played very well in my opinion, El Shaarawy made a tremendous effort to adapt, he did a fantastic job for us. Felix? He pressed his opponents, he had a different intensity. I always thought I could win the game, I had positive feelings, there was the will to win. We played a good match with Venezia, but due to a series of circumstances we didn’t win. “

The module?

“The squad was not built to play 3, Zaniolo did not play as well as Perez. To play without a left-back we played 3, with this form Zaniolo found no space. In the second half, Genoa lowered, they played for a draw and played in less space. Badelj practically played with the three defenders, so I thought I’d put in Felix who is more vertical. I look at everything, one thing that struck me is that the players on the bench celebrated the goals, when you see Zaniolo who could have been on the field, instead he is on the bench and rejoices so it means that he wants to be a player for this team, now Thursday or Sunday, or both, will be useful and will play ”.

Shevchenko?

“He gave me a beautiful gift, a bottle of red wine. I also spoke with Tassotti for a long time, then after the match I spoke again. I’m happy for me, I’m sorry for him then maybe the opposite will happen. He is in love with this profession, today if you train it means that you are crazy, I hope he wins a lot “.

Mourinho at the press conference

Can you tell us the story of Felix who had to go to the national team and then decided to stay and train in Rome?

“It was a decision based on the awareness that you have to learn and work a lot. He obviously wants to go to his national team but he wants to go there with an important state of maturity. He wants to work until the end of the season and doesn’t want to miss the opportunity to be with us. It was his request. I think a player must have the opportunity to do what he thinks is the right thing to do. And in my opinion it was the right thing to do: work with us calmly and grow. One day his national team will have a finished product player and not like now, a player who has to learn. “

How heavy is this victory?

“If we didn’t win this match today there would have been great frustration with how we played. It would be difficult to say that we played very well without winning but even without those two goals the team played very well. The result becomes important for the standings. The negative result is not a drama but we were in a difficult moment and we wanted to return to the Olimpico on Thursday with a different face. Thursday will be a decisive match for qualification and winning today gives you a different mood. “

Mkhitaryan’s position?

“It seemed that Mkhitaryan in the last two weeks had become a poor player, that there is a problem with him, that we had argued. Today he was the best on the field and surely tomorrow the story will be different. I said yesterday that the job of the week went to the garbage but it wasn’t true: the only change I made is that Cristante didn’t play but Veretout in the middle and Mkhitaryan further back. I thought with Veretout, Mkhitaryan and Pellegrini in midfield if it was a game in which we held the ball the opponent would never have seen it. If it was a game where the opponent holds the ball and we lose it often we would have been in trouble because none of the three is a player of physical strength. I thought we could do well and Mkhitaryan has everything, he has experience, technique and physical condition and it showed in the first goal. What was most important was his psychological strength because I already understood that in Rome it is not easy: a day you are incredible and the other day you are scarce. For me his strength is his personality because he played a great game in midfield. “

Can there be a place for Zaniolo in this scheme?

“This scheme was not what I want to develop with the team. We have adapted El Shaarawy who obviously is not a full-back but a very attacking winger to try to balance the team that is unbalanced at the moment with the many problems we have. it’s Zaniolo. I’m happy. If I have time to work and develop I also see him as one of the two strikers because he can do it. When I put Felix, I thought about him and Nicolò together but I saw Genoa lowering and c “There was little room to play and therefore it was not a match for Zaniolo. There is no problem. On Thursday or Sunday he will surely play. This week I read about problems with Mkhitaryan, with Zaniolo and with everyone. After we scored the first goal in on the bench it seemed that we had won the Champions League. Rome is fun though … “.

Mourinho to the official channels of Rome

The match?

“The victory is ultra deserved, it would have been a pity and a frustration not to win this match. We played well, we could have scored earlier but maybe the team needed to demonstrate this psychological strength and this spirit to always go after a result. I really liked the way of playing and thinking, of interpreting the race ”.

It wasn’t an easy week. Mhkitaryan played an excellent game and the team had more balance on the pitch.

“The team played very well. We had control of all moments, counter-attacks were always controlled, the defensive line was high, Kardsorp and El Shaarawy played a lot. How we trained is what we did today. If you don’t score and take a goal on the break, you go home with a defeat, but we had that star named Felix and we get important points ”.

Did you believe in Felix and the other young people he sent out on the pitch?

“It was two minutes but Bove played well, took the ball, pressed hard, recovered and made insertions. Sometimes a player can give a lot in two minutes. The attitude and the desire to play were positive. I like when kids with desire, motivation and humility try to go all the way, I like when I give them the opportunity to play “.