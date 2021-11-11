“I’m sorry for the criticism addressed to the club. Can I renew Brozovic? I’ll tell you about it”

Alessandro Antonello, Nerazzurri CEO, spoke to the microphones of Radio 24 to talk about the most important issues surrounding Inter at the moment:

On the stadium: “I can say that we are a more unique than rare case because Inter and Milan have collaborated and we will continue to do so: last week’s derby was a high-level example. I liked the comment that was made, that we played at European level, nothing to envy to English football for the show given. There is a job done by both clubs, with different ways and times, but with a common intent: to bring the two clubs back to a level, which can excel in Europe . The stadium is one of these fundamental passages, in full harmony, but with maximum competitive competitiveness on the field “

On the criticisms directed at the property: “We regret first of all to be surrounded by this mistrust of the club. We hear the president all the time, today the distance is fortunately no longer a barrier. The effort made by the owners and which continues to lavish is demonstrated by the facts and the resources put in place. disposition. The renewal of important players is the demonstration of the fact that we want to keep the club’s competitiveness high for future results. Financial sustainability is not just Inter’s goal, but something now cleared by the whole football world a more sustainable future. The project has a long-term commitment, so beyond all the rumors, management and companies are working on the medium-long term. Let’s continue with this strategy, the vision remains this “.

Inter, Getty

On the renewal of Brozovic: “In the meantime, the relationship with our players is excellent. We must also recognize the results achieved by the team in the last two years: the Europa League final, second place in the league and then the championship won. It is clear that the pandemic and the economic situation of all clubs lead to reflections, and it is correct that we sit at the table to find a solution that suits everyone. About Brozovic I can only say that he is a fundamental player for the team, and given the performances he offers he is a strategic pawn for we”.

On the lapof Champions to overcome: “It is something that we have been waiting for for a long time and we hope that Inzaghi can bring us this joy. The most important thing is the sporting result, then it is clear that this would also have economic implications. Championship? Napoli and Milan are strong, it is a winning championship and as a fan I hope that we Inter fans can do well with the team we have, we are here to try to do the best for our fans. ”



