“I’m starting to live again, I’d like a little girl”

The rumor had been around for some time, and now that Britney Spears she has obtained to be free from the tutelage of her father, she is sharing with her fans the idea of ​​what her life could be like now, after 13 years of “submission” to the parent.

Britney Spears free: after 13 years a Los Angeles court has revoked legal custody

The 39-year-old pop star then posted a picture of a child on tiptoe next to another pair of bare feet on her Instagram last Tuesday. “I’m thinking of having another baby !!!” wrote the singer, who got engaged to Sam Asghari in September. “I wonder if this is a girl … she’s on tiptoe to reach something … that’s for sure” comments the photo: a clear sign of the singer’s desire, and maybe that the new child she would like could be a girl .

Back in her June guardianship hearing, Spears spoke of her desire to have another child and said guardianship restrictions would not allow her to expand her family.

“I would like to go step by step and be able to marry and have a baby,” said Spears, who shares children Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

This week, the singer’s former head of care, Jodi Montgomery, revealed that the “Womanizer” singer will be supported by a “care plan” developed by Montgomery’s medical team to help Spears with her post-conservation adjustment. The care plan is “related to Ms. Spears’ needs and best interests.” While the protection of Spears ‘property and person has been revoked, the person who is temporarily in charge of its protection, John Zabel, will have “administrative powers” over the trust fund and Spears’ assets.

Almost 14 years have passed since the decision of a Californian court to make the idol of teen-agers unable to understand and want to all practical and legal effects. A few days ago, however, Judge Brenda Penny of the Superior Court in Los Angeles overturned the decision in a hearing that lasted just half an hour. “The ‘conservatorship’ on Britney Jean Spears’ person and property is no longer required and has now ended,” Penny said, referring to the legal institution usually used for very old people or people no longer in possession of their own. mental faculties. It was Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, who asked in 2008 to subject every decision of Britney to his clearance citing public mental breakdowns and suspected drug use in the midst of the battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline for custody of the children. . From temporary, the custody became permanent at the end of that year.

Over time, however, circumstances had changed, the pop star had continued to work, both on tour and in Las Vegas, earning hundreds of millions of dollars, always remaining under the yoke of his father and other tutors. For years Britney hadn’t publicly complained. However, rumors about her feeling a prisoner against her will had begun to circulate among the fans who, at the announcement of the legal victory of the cantatas, gathered, as for the other hearings, in the streets below the court, causing shouts of joy. . A movement was born, the #FreeBritney, which had widened the debate to the potential abuses of the “custodianship”, taking its cue from the singer’s case. “It’s a human rights movement,” Britney proclaimed wearing a T-shirt with this message in a video posted on Instagram by her boyfriend Sam Ashgari a few hours after the hearing. And then, again on social media after the verdict: «I love my fans so much. I will cry for the rest of the day !!! The best day ever, ”he commented after learning the verdict.

Britney is about to turn 40 and for the first time in over a decade she woke up free to decide on her own life. A request that the singer had made in person, testifying verbally four and a half months ago in front of the Penny. “I want my life back,” she said on June 23, revealing shocking details: that she wanted to remarry and have children, but her guardians denied her an appointment to remove the spiral, just to give an example. At the end of September, the judge had suspended Jamie from the “toxic” role of guardian, while maintaining the system of “custodianship” until further notice. Assisted by the new lawyer Mathew Rosengart, Britney meanwhile had continued to give her family, even bringing up her mother for having had the initial idea of ​​protection and for “having secretly ruined her life”. Some issues remain open, including the astronomical payments of the lawyers of this long battle. The judge has yet to comment on this and could do so in a new hearing on December 19.