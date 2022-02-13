“I’m staying in Kiev, here is my whole life, love and work” – Corriere.it

Michele Lacentra, chef of “Il Siciliano”: «Every Saturday evening many Italians in our bistro, for now the situation is calm and on Monday we will also celebrate Valentine’s Day. But there are already those who have returned to their homeland or have fled to Lviv, closer to the border “

«The relatives from Italy call me, they beg me to come back, but for now everything is quiet here, why should I? Here I have my family, my job … ». Michele Lacentra, 53 years old, Lucanian origins, born in Switzerland, but left Vicenza six years ago for Ukraine to get married with Kateryna, now his wife, is the cook of the restaurant “Il Siciliano”, in Kiev.

“The situation at the moment seems calm, even if there are Italians who have already returned – says Michele – For example, we had among our customers, regular guests, people from the staff of the embassy or other government offices, whose phones for days they are no longer available.

Others who can afford it, I am talking about entrepreneurs, Italian businessmen, have instead left Kiev and moved to Lviv, 50 km from the border with Poland and Hungary, hoping to reach a safer place ».

