“I’m Still Embarrassed”: What’s the one movie Sandra Bullock wishes she’d never made?

UNITED STATES-. Despite being a great star, Sandra Bullock he is still ashamed of some projects. During an interview for TooFab with his co-star Lost City, Daniel Radcliffethe duo were asked if there were any movies they were initially “embarrassed” to do, but “realized” after seeing how their fans reacted.

“I have one that no one got close to and I’m still embarrassed to have been. It’s called Speed ​​2. I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense. slow boat. Slowly going towards an island”, replied bullock. “That’s one I wish I hadn’t done and I didn’t see any fans that I know of except you,” he added, referring to the interviewer, who said he loved watching the movie when he was a teenager.

“I feel like I also had a kind of cult love,” he chimed in. Radcliffewhat bullock he joked: “Very calm! Like five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat heading towards the small island.” Keanu Reeves he co-starred with the actress in the original 1994 film, but did not return to reprise his role as Jack Traven in the sequel.

Sandra Bullock is ashamed to have been part of Speed ​​2

In 1997 bullock she starred in the sequel alongside Jason Patric. It tells the story of Annie and her boyfriend, who try to prevent a Caribbean cruise they were vacationing on from crashing into an oil tanker. Last December, during an appearance on the talk show of the United KingdomThe Graham Norton Show, Reeves explained why he didn’t join the actress in Speed ​​??2: Cruise Control.

“At the time, I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at the time I had the feeling that it was not right,” he said. Reeves. In the meantime, bullock she is happy to participate in her new movie Lost Citywhich hits theaters on March 25.



