“I’m strong, fast and with good technique. I want the Champions”

On the goals

“I am focused on the present, I am focused on myself and I want to achieve the goals of the club which is a place in the top four“.

On Serie A

“The ups and downs are part of football, those seven minutes cost us dearly. We have to work in this sense to change our mentality and have concentration throughout the match. It is a goal that can only be achieved by working together. They are. in a good team, Serie A is a great tactical and technical league. It’s a bit different from the Premier League, but it’s a championship where you need to keep your concentration high from the first to the last minute“.

About the British

“I knew Abraham before I came here, Smalling not much. English? I understand the language of football. If the coach speaks Italian, I can still follow his instructions. Claudio Bisceglie, the interpreter, gives me a hand for the nuances “.

On its characteristics

“I am strong, fast and I have good technique. Now it’s about putting these qualities into practice so that my performance is high. I can improve in the regularity of performance. Every action must be incisive. I only had one training before the game that I wanted to play because that’s what I’m here for. In these days I have strengthened the relationship with my teammates and the coach who has had the opportunity to see my qualities. “