I’m the Kim Kardashian in my family – people say I’m hotter than her

THE Kardashian family is like any other, with different members playing different roles in each other’s lives.

An influencer has claimed the coveted ‘main character’ spot in her own family, insisting she might as well be Kim Kardashian to them.

Dara Lamden, a Miami bartender and server, made the comment in a video on her TikTok, where she has more than 31,000 followers.

Posing in a cropped tank top and a pair of sweats, Lamden parted her hair center-parted.

“My biggest flex is I’m the REAL Kim K in my family,” Lamden wrote in an on-screen caption.

Then she held up a bottle of skin salve and revealed that it wasn’t just her style that won her the title.

“I have the ass and the psoriasis to prove it,” she wrote. Kim has been open about her struggles with psoriasis, even though she covered it up in promotional photo shoots.

Lamden posted another tee shot in the caption below the video. “Step aside ladies,” she joked. “Has had plastic surgery to seal the deal!” »

In the comments section, Lamden’s followers responded positively to the flattering comparison she made.

“Kim wishes she looked like you,” wrote one captivated viewer.

“Wow, that’s the best compliment,” replied a grateful Lamden.

A number of commentators sympathized with her complaints about psoriasis.

One person even recommended a natural remedy, sea buckthorn, which Lamden said she would try.

Of course, a subset of particular commentators focused on one of Lamden’s features that most easily resembled Kim’s assets.

“Sorry but is it real? asked one commenter, referring to Lamden’s butt.

Another insisted her back needed to be surgically enhanced, a claim Kim herself has brushed off over the years.

But Lamden insisted his butt was 100% real with a “LOL YES damn” laugh, and refused to give “proof” no matter how many commenters begged.