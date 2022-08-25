Entertainment

I’m the Kim Kardashian in my family – people say I’m hotter than her

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

THE Kardashian family is like any other, with different members playing different roles in each other’s lives.

An influencer has claimed the coveted ‘main character’ spot in her own family, insisting she might as well be Kim Kardashian to them.

Several commenters asked Lamden if his back, which looks like Kim's, is real

4

Dara Lamden, a Miami bartender and server, made the comment in a video on her TikTok, where she has more than 31,000 followers.

Posing in a cropped tank top and a pair of sweats, Lamden parted her hair center-parted.

“My biggest flex is I’m the REAL Kim K in my family,” Lamden wrote in an on-screen caption.

Then she held up a bottle of skin salve and revealed that it wasn’t just her style that won her the title.

I have Kim Kardashian's Skims and there is one major problem - I will never buy from them

I tried the Kardashian family brands to rank them from worst to best

“I have the ass and the psoriasis to prove it,” she wrote. Kim has been open about her struggles with psoriasis, even though she covered it up in promotional photo shoots.

Lamden posted another tee shot in the caption below the video. “Step aside ladies,” she joked. “Has had plastic surgery to seal the deal!” »

It's not just her body that contributes to the similarities, Lamden said.

4

Commenters agreed with the comparison, and some said Lamden is prettier than Kim.

4

In the comments section, Lamden’s followers responded positively to the flattering comparison she made.

“Kim wishes she looked like you,” wrote one captivated viewer.

“Wow, that’s the best compliment,” replied a grateful Lamden.

A number of commentators sympathized with her complaints about psoriasis.

One person even recommended a natural remedy, sea buckthorn, which Lamden said she would try.

Of course, a subset of particular commentators focused on one of Lamden’s features that most easily resembled Kim’s assets.

“Sorry but is it real? asked one commenter, referring to Lamden’s butt.

I Tried 7 Chocolate Chip Cookies - The Runner Up Will Save You Money

Europe's largest nuclear power plant 'DISCONNECTED from the grid' as Russia masses troops

Another insisted her back needed to be surgically enhanced, a claim Kim herself has brushed off over the years.

But Lamden insisted his butt was 100% real with a “LOL YES damn” laugh, and refused to give “proof” no matter how many commenters begged.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Borja Escalona launches a clear threat after his controversy: “I’m going to do the things I used to do again, but worse”

2 mins ago

Patrice Evra offers solution to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer ‘problem’ to Man Utd

3 mins ago

Julia Roberts vs. Anne Hathaway, the queen of comedy?

13 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian’s ’90s Blowout Bob Is Absolute Perfection

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button