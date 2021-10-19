“I’m the queen of voices but they want to steal my Streep”

She is the Sophia Loren of voices, the Maria Callas of dubbing, the prima donna of sounds and shadows, because that’s where Maria Pia Tempestini lives (Di Meo is her mother’s surname), the greatest voice actress ever, unique and unrepeatable as The Lady with an Ermine by Leonardo. There is no diva who has not had her voice, there is no icon of cinema who does not speak through her: from Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s to Julie Andrews by Mary Poppins, from Julie Christie by Doctor Zhivago to Tippi Hedren of Gli Uccelli, from Lolita’s Sue Lyon to 007’s Ursula Andress, from Rosemary’s baby’s Mia Farrow to Barbarella’s Jane Fonda. Since 1978, the year of Il Cacciatore, she has been the voice of Meryl Streep, that is the best there is, and who said of her, on TV by Fabio Fazio: “I would very much like to have Maria Pia’s voice, so warm , wonderful”. After all, Di Meo likes to say: «Actresses are made up of two people: one who can be seen and one who is heard. I am the one who feels ».

Maria Pia, soon began to give her voice …

«I started dubbing a girl: I was 5 years old and I still didn’t know how to read. I learned the lines by heart and when it was my turn to tell her mom behind me she would give me a tap on the shoulder ».

What was mom like? Anna Di Meo was also an actress.

“She was a very intelligent girl, a self-taught person who, in addition to acting, wrote books. But she couldn’t make the career she wanted and so she poured out her frustrated desires on me. It was an impetuous, almost violent character, very possessive towards me, that I was an only child. She wasn’t an easy woman. ‘

And dad? Giotto Tempestini has made cinema, theater, radio …

“Dad was the opposite of Mom. Sweet, kind, beautiful, but relations with him were non-existent. Ours was not a real family: my father was not a smart man and my mother, who ignored him, one day threw him out of the house. I saw little of him and my mother didn’t speak well of him ».

You have given voice to the Hollywood firmament. How is the relationship with the divas you dubbed?

«Barbra Streisand after As we were, to thank me, she gave me a beautiful gift: a cashmere scarf. Which, due to my numerous removals, I have lost … ».

Then?

“Fanny Ardant wrote me a beautiful letter after The Woman Next Door: she was in Italy and it was the terrible period in which François Truffaut, her companion, was ill. In some scenes, he said, I had added something to his performance. ‘

And Meryl Streep?

«He wanted to meet me in Rome a few years ago and it was delightful. I was even embarrassed: she who filled me with compliments and I who told her: but I am honored to dub you, it is I who learn from you … ».

Streep also said it on TV on “Che tempo che fa”.

«And Fabio Fazio there was a great rude. Streep and Tom Hanks said wonderful things about me and Angelo Maggi and he not only didn’t mention us, but he also boasted snobbishly that he had seen the film in the original language. I would have liked to write a letter to the newspapers to say how peasant he had been, but then I gave up ».

You are now like sisters after more than forty years together …

“Yes, though, do you think that to dub Streep’s next film where she is not the protagonist even though she plays the president of the United States, they asked me to audition. I audition? But I don’t think about it. I will not do any audition, even if Sandro Acerbo, who is an exquisite person and a very good voice actor, told me: I know Maria Pia who is absurd, but do it anyway ».

But why?

“They say my voice is not the same as hers when she sings. A fool. When you sing the timbre changes. Just hear Ricciarelli when she sings and when she speaks. They are two different voices. So?”.

But does she sing?

“Not at all. I’m very out of tune ».

So what?

“I understand that maybe I embarrass directors younger than me, I understand that maybe talent is intimidating, I understand less that when you pass a certain age, sometimes, they look at you as if you no longer exist, as if you were over, but .. . “

But?…

«I don’t try any. Neither now nor ever. Get it out of your head. ‘

She is the history of cinema.

«Don’t make me repeat it again …».

But is Italian dubbing always the best in the world?

“I would say yes. Even if today programming times have flattened everything. You have to give soul to the characters, the skill is here. Today everything is done in the same way, there is great technical ability, the faster you are, the better you are, but all this makes you lose quality ».

And why do they criticize you?

“They accuse us of ruining original films, of being the reason why Italians don’t know English …”.

And is it true?

“Nonsense. Following a movie with subtitles means missing the movie. Certainly some, such as the Shakespearean ones, are unattainable for a voice actor. But believe me, many others have been saved from dubbing ».

What about English?

“If you want to learn the language, you have to go to England or the United States. Not at the cinema … ».

But in recent years they have learned to love you, you have millions of fans on the internet.

“It is true. For decades, however, we have been invisible. They didn’t even put our name in the credits of the films. “

The first real popular star was Ferruccio Amendola.

“We made many films together, but we had little in common. When I directed him in Sleepers, he purported to voice both Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman acting together. He was completely crazy. I told him that he wasn’t really talking about it, he was offended but did as I said. He made De Niro and Giorgio Lopez Dustin Hoffman ».

And Oreste Lionello?

“He was an extraordinary man: he loved me as a woman and as an actress. He told me: you were born to act, not to be here ».

As, after all, Anna Magnani told her in “La Rosa tatuata”, a film that gave her an Oscar

«I gave the voice to his daughter, Marisa Pavan. At first, Magnani was suspicious, she wasn’t the type to give herself much. Then he saw me working. He told me: to boys, but what are you doing inside ‘ste salt. You have to be an actress, what are you doing here? He gave me a perfume that I have used for years and that is no longer found. Marvelous”.

Who was the greatest voice actor ever?

«Peppino Rinaldi, the voice of Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, James Dean, Jack Lemmon. He was, as Pirandello said, one, no one and one hundred thousand. He had an extraordinary voice and a great ability to change register. I spent almost all of my professional life with him ».

Speaking of «cult». Together you did «Last Tango in Paris»: he Brando, she Schneider.

“When I saw the film I was impressed because I liked it infinitely. Brando was frighteningly clever. There is a monologue where he talks to his dead wife in the coffin – it’s incredible. Bertolucci told me it was not in the script, Marlon improvised it talking about his life, his pains ».

However…

“Brando had a voice that didn’t resemble him: thin, almost nasal. But his skill was immense ».

And what was Bernardo Bertolucci like?

“He was a very particular man, of few words, but he very much appreciated our work.”

Muccino instead said that “seeing a dubbed film is like shooting yourself in the mouth” …

“But he can say what he wants. The more intelligent and cultured people are, the more they understand. Fellini admired us, Muccino did not. Don’t let me say anything else. ‘

She has never loved dubbing Italian actresses.

“I didn’t like dubbing incapable actresses and making them important. Being dubbed in one’s own language is absurd ».

But he gave the voice to Claudia Cardinale …

“Yes, but only once or twice and because at first she had a terrible, almost annoying voice, then she improved it a lot and over time it became a characteristic of her. But the Cardinal was a real actress ».

Virna Lisi too, however …

“Because in How to Kill Your Wife, which he shot in America, he spoke in Greek for most of the film. But she also didn’t need me to be great. “

And Raffaella Carrà in “Julius Caesar, the conqueror of Gaul”?

“For real? And who remembers more … ».

And the Allasio in “Poveri ma belli”?

«It’s different there: Poor but beautiful tells of an era. Marisa Allasio, Lorella De Luca, Alessandra Panaro were not actresses, for Dino Risi they just had to be showy beauties. We gave the voice to the girls next door of the time ».

Who do you like about the voice actresses who came after you?

«Sometimes listening to them they all seem the same. But I really like Domitilla D’Amico, the voice of Scarlett Johansson, Chiara Colizzi, who is Uma Thurman and Nicole Kidman, and Emanuela Rossi, that is Michelle Pfeiffer and Emma Thompson ».

Is there a film that has moved you more than others?

“I have seen The Bridges of Madison County dozens of times, I have melted away from the pleasure of making this film. There is nothing more engaging than an impossible love. And then Clint Eastwood is wonderful: as an actor, director and man ».

She has always been a beautiful woman. But did the MeToo also exist in dubbing?

«No, not with us. I have always had many suitors, but with me they fell badly: I sent them all to that country. Never had an affair with voice actors, a lot of my fault. “

In what sense?

“Well, I mean, they always considered me haughty, someone with a stink under their nose. Instead mine was humility: I always wanted to have people by my side who knew more than me, from whom to learn something, with whom to exchange opinions on everything ».

But normal for her husband to be jealous …

“Yes, but he had married an actress not a housewife …”.

Is it true that her husband did not recognize her voice in the cinema?

“And do you think it is beautiful?” I married a psychiatrist but he didn’t really like going to the movies and didn’t like me making films. When I married him, however, I was a little girl: I was twenty and he was thirty-two. I had no intention of giving up the cinema, but … ».

But?…

“He told me I was either quitting him or quitting my job. And I did this stupid thing of quitting my job for more than ten years. ‘

What did we miss …

“Don’t tell me. I lived a life that was not mine in a beautiful city but that I did not love ».

Is it true that you said no to Vittorio Gassman?

“I made my 12-year-old theater debut with him in Peer Gynt. He was of a unique skill and beauty ».

Then?

«He phoned me in Milan and asked me: do you still want to be an actress? Yes, but I have a two year old boy. Embè? he replied, you are not the first actress to have children. I didn’t even have the courage to tell my husband because I knew so much how it would end. I also made a fool of Gassman. He told me: I’ll wait for you in Rome with the script. Not only did I not go there, but I didn’t even call him to warn him ».

And what do you think of the algorithm that replaces the voice of voice actors in films with a sonic avatar?

«But let alone. I’ve heard a lot of filth, but this seems to me the best. With me, however, it would be impossible. I’m unique…”.