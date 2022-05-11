“I’m there for Nick Cave, whatever he wants”

“Collaborations are really funny things. Because you don’t have to question them. There’s something in Nick’s nature and mine, walking into a room, that leads to something. It may not always be good, but it always leads to something.” , assures the Australian multi-instrumentalist and composer Warren Ellis, about his relationship with Nick Cave.

After nearly three decades together, theirs is one of the most indelible partnerships in the rock industry. “We’re both still curious about the process. These collisions that happen,” she adds during an interview.

Ellis’ skills with a wide range of instruments [acordeón, flauta, mandolina, por mencionar algunos] they have earned him a reputation as one of the world’s most soulful and skilled musicians.

Like any other musician, the pandemic meant tours were canceled for Ellis, with the extraordinary album by the Bad Seeds, ghosteen [2019]victim of the closure of forums.

During that period, the affable Aussie kept himself fiercely busy. He released the first book of his, Nina Simone’s Gumin which he wryly recounts what happened after he stole the titular singer’s gum when she performed at the Cave-curated Meltdown Festival in London in 1999.

He also collaborated with Marianne Faithfull, and later reunited with The Bad Seeds to record the compilation. B-Sides & Rarities Part II, released last October.

Warren Ellis. Photo: Charlie Gray

Unsurprisingly, it’s his ever-evolving relationship with Cave that really came to the fore. The two participated in the creation of the music for the French documentary on the snow leopard, The Velvet Queen; as well as in Andrew Dominik’s upcoming Marilyn Monroe film, Blondestarring Ana de Armas and which will premiere this year.





read also

EFE







They also published carnivaltheir first studio work as a duo [además de las diversas bandas sonoras en las que han colaborado].

A COMPLEMENTARY SENSE OF FRIENDSHIP

“I’m there for Nick, whatever he wants,” says the 57-year-old Ellis, who is seven years Cave’s junior. “Our collaboration feels codependent to me. Each does something the other doesn’t.

As for your work with Dominik, to BlondeEllis reveals, “It’s a bit operatic, the way everything moves in sync with the music and the lights. The way this movie looks is so extraordinary. I’m not a fan of musicals… but it looks like a musical!” musical that you can actually see! Soundtracks have been fundamental for me in the game.”

“I don’t know much about words. I can go in there and make a mess of music and then Nick can order me around. That was interesting watching the movie: I realized how chaotic I am.”

“Andrew cut it down unbelievably, this absolute chaos that seemed to be around me. And then Nick is so neat. I never really thought about that, until I saw him. I always felt like he was someone who needed other people to bring out my best self.” , he admits.

A JOINT PASSION FOR CINEMA

Image taken from the documentary “This Much I Know to Be True”. Photo: Trafalgar Releasing

Both have participated in a considerable number of film productions. With critically acclaimed titles like Cave’s adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s story, The Roadfor the film lawless (2012); and sharing music credits for the Oscar-nominated thriller, Hell or High Water [2016].

For Ellis, making film music has become a “crucial” component to his creative relationship with Cave.





read also

chronicle scenario







“It pushes things in a different direction,” he says, quoting the 2012 film, west of memphisand the way it influenced The Bad Seeds album Push the Sky Awaypublished a year after the film.

“I just walked in and said, ‘I’m just messing around with the synth, I’m not messing with a violin!’ And Nick was like, ‘Are you sure?'” she recalls.

This gutsy, out-of-the-box attitude is typical of Ellis’s desire to not only challenge himself, but also The Bad Seeds and their fans.

“Whatever you think of The Bad Seeds’ sound now, to me, it’s so important that it just doesn’t sound the same, that it moves.”

“I always remember when I heard Low [1977] from David Bowie. I thought: ‘what is this fucking record?’ Now, any records I’m having trouble getting to, those are records I keep going back to, to find out what they are.”

As Dominik observes, Ellis’s association with Cave is based on mutual respect: “For Nick, it’s about what Warren thinks. Nick trusts Warren. And I think it’s about Nick having to match Warren.”

The director first dedicated himself to recounting the couple’s relationship in the documentary One More Time With Feeling [2016]which captured the creation of Skeleton Treethe album from The Bad Seeds’ sixteenth album.

The haunting album was written by Cave in a state of grief, as he processed the tragic death of his son Arthur in 2015.

“It impacted him and his family in a way that … it’s something that lasts forever,” says Ellis, searching for the right words for a difficult topic.

During the pandemic, with nowhere to perform, Cave began working with ceramics, creating a series called The Story of the Devil in 18 Figurines [La historia del diablo en 18 figuras] which explores the themes of birth, death and the afterlife.

Recently, the documentary was also created This Much I Know to Be Truein which Andrew Dominik goes back into the intimacy of Cave and Ellis, to examine the creative process behind their last two albums ghosteen Y carnival.

Ellis, meanwhile, takes the opportunity to reflect on the media exposure:

“I’ve never seen my life as ‘worth looking at’. For me it’s about work and what happens outside of that is none of my business. I’ve never really been a person of interest in that sense. A celebrity or whatever. be”.

“I can have a conversation with anyone. A lot of people have a story to tell, why they are the way they are. I get ideas from people. Like the guy who makes me shoes. He’ll say something and I’ll be like, ‘Wow! ‘ You don’t have to be Marcus Aurelius [emperador y filósofo romano]you can get wisdom wherever you keep your ears open,” he concludes.