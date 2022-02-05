“I’m too happy, this team never gives up”

The Rossoneri coach after the derby won: “A victory that must give us conviction, knowing that we have the same points as last season and therefore there is still a lot to do”

Stefano Pioli he enjoys the comeback victory in the derby: “My race at the end of the game? I laughed looking at it, I am no longer old … – said the coach of the Milan to Dazn – I’m too happy. I have a team that never gives up, guys who want to go beyond their limits. This is a victory that must give us conviction, knowing in any case that we have the same points as last season and therefore there is still a lot to do “.

Pioli also told what he said to his folks after the triple whistle: “That obstacles become insurmountable only for those who do not believe in them. Winning a derby against such a strong opponent is a great satisfaction. We must be very happy, but now we are going to the Italian Cup: on Wednesday we will have a difficult commitment and we want to do well” .

Then he moved on tomatch analysis: “In the first half we didn’t make the right choices, we didn’t go into the spaces when there was an opportunity. We actually created many dangerous situations for Inter with wrong passes. In the second half they waited a bit for us. more, so we needed a little more freshness and agility: Diaz did this. What do I carry? The courage of my players, who were not afraid to face perhaps even superior opponents and overturned a difficult game, did not certainly in our best moment … Today we accepted the one-on-one in open spaces and this is a great satisfaction. Seeing that the team maintains this spirit even in difficulty is an important satisfaction. Going down in such an important match, reacting and winning so against such a strong opponent it makes me very proud “.

Then the Parmesan technician moved on to talk about the singles, starting with Giroud: “Winning, in the long run, means having a great attitude like the one that Maignan, Kjaer, Giroud, Ibra have … It helps to raise the level of maturity and attitudes. From the point of view of wills, these are guys who don’t give up and work every day to improve. Ibra and Rebic are important resources, I hope to have them available as soon as possible. Leao? In my opinion in the first half he could have been a little more open, he was a bit nervous. In the second half he moved better , we looked for him better and he was more incisive as a player can be with his qualities. “

The turning point, however, impressed her Brahim Diaz: “Having players with different characteristics is an advantage for me. For Brahim, but it applies to all players, the quality of the minutes counts, not the quantity. Brahim obviously hoped to start from the beginning, but the important thing is to keep this attitude of availability “.

Finally, a foil after the victory: “It’s very banal: I will not smoke my Tuscan cigar for a month. Maybe it will also do me good …”.