I’m Vanessa Hudgens’ Stylist: The Simple, Easy Way To Fake A Chic Bob

IF you’ve always had long hair, chances are you’ve toyed with the idea of ​​having short hair.

But if you fancy a change of style but aren’t ready to fully commit, then celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano may have the answer for you.

The pro took to Instagram and revealed a step-by-step guide on how she recreated the sleek bob cut that the actress debuted at the SAG Awards.

And don’t be fooled, although it looked extremely convincing, Vanessa’s sleek mane was actually fake.

In clips shared on her Instagram story, Danielle started by taking the shorter section of Vanessa’s hair and putting it up in a bun.

Then, she braided the longer sections at the bottom into cornrows so they could be subtly hidden out of sight.

She then secured hair extensions on top, making sure to hide any visible seams with Vanessa’s natural hair.

To complete the look, she mixed the extensions and real hair with a comb and smoothed it out, before styling it into a shiny mane.

