“I’m vegan”: but he gets caught eating fish. Storm on the mayor of New York

Storm over the new mayor of New York Eric Adams: after bragging about being vegan, the mayor was in fact surprised by some reporters eating fish in an Italian restaurant in Midtown, Osteria La Baia.

Open heaven: Adams has thus ended up in the eye of the storm, in what has been renamed by the media “Fisgate”, or the “fish scandal”.

“I want to be a role model for people who are following or aspiring to follow a vegetarian diet but, as I said, I am perfectly imperfect and occasionally eat fish,” admitted the cornered mayor.

Too bad, however, that until the day before his spokesman Maxwell Young had denied that Adams consumed fish, thus breaking the principles of veganism.

Beyond the “culinary” side, the case has also become political, having reinforced fears that the leader of the New York Democrats is manipulating the truth a little, as happened in the election campaign when he said he lived in Brooklyn but did not show the rent, only to then bring the journalists to visit the house (where, moreover, salmon was discovered in the fridge). A story that therefore questions the reliability of the mayor, whose image was also tarnished by his decision to appoint his brother as deputy head of the police – a move later resized by the ethics commission – and his friend Philip Banks III as deputy mayor , investigated (but not yet indicted) in a case of public corruption. (Unioneonline / lf)

