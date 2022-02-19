“I’m very bad”: Victoria Ruffo reacts to criticism for her way of dancing on TikTok

Victoria Ruffo who for her extensive television career is known as “the queen of soap operas”, in recent days has gained presence tiktok, after A series of videos became viral in which he appears dancing with Maribel Guardia, Africa Zavala, Geraldine Bazán and Mané de la Parra.

The success that the actress has had has made her a star on TikTok, so much so that could soon take away the title from fellow actress Erika Buenfil, who gained fame on the platform since the start of the covid-19 confinement two years ago.

Victoria Ruffo would be the new “queen of TikTok”

Photo: TikTok @victoria_ruffo

Although, so far, Victoria Ruffo has not uploaded much content on her profile, she already has almost a million followers and videos that exceed 40 million views.

The last video he published was recorded next to the actor Alejandro Nones, with whom he shares credits in the melodrama “Crown of Tears”soon to be released.

In the images, the actors are seen dancing to the rhythm of the cumbia “Se Me Perdido La Cadenita”, the original theme of the “Sonora Dinamita”.

Victoria Ruffo and Alejandro Nones

Photo: TikTok @victoria_ruffo

At the moment the video registers more than 2.7 million views and more than 4 thousand comments in which followers celebrate that he humorously takes the rhythm he has to dance.

Victoria Ruffo reacts to criticism for her peculiar style of dancing

In an interview with the journalist Javier Poza for “Grupo Formula”, Victoria Ruffo talked about her success on TikTok and faced criticism for his peculiar style of dancing.

“I’m very bad, very bad… I say that I have the rhythm in my ears, I would really like to dance very well and have coordination but it costs me a lot of work, or I move the top or I move the bottom, there is no way…”, he mentioned between laughs.

“I didn’t think it was so successful, I don’t try to compete with anyone. The first person who encouraged me to do one was Africa Závala and poor thing, then she despairs, another one who already made me dance is Mane, “he added.