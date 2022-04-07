“I’m very happy”: Belinda talks about Christian Nodal and the reason he left Mexico

Belinda that in the last few weeks was harshly criticized, after announcing that after many years of living in Mexico she would go to live in Madrid, Spain, his homeland, decided to break the silence and He explained the reasons why he will live in Europe for a while.

In an interview for the show “Come joy”the beautiful green-eyed woman explained that her past statements were misunderstood, because she has always loved Mexico and if she said she was Spanish, it is because it is true and she has a lot of family there.

“What I wanted to say is that I have my Spanish family, I was born in Madrid, that does not mean that I am not Mexican too. I love Mexico, I always carry it in my heart wherever I go”said.

Belinda on her return as an actress in the series “Welcome to Eden”

Photo: Instagram @belindapop

Although Some rumors suggested that one of the reasons why Belinda left Mexico was to avoid the controversy that her breakup with Christian Nodal generated.the singer, explained that the reason why she traveled to Spain is because you have new projects at the door, resuming her career as an actress.

“I have several projects here, that’s why I’m living here for work, not because I don’t love Mexico”he mentioned.

In the conversation she had with Flor Rubio and Ricardo Casares, the interpreter of “Luz singravida” emphasized her love for Mexico, since it is a country that has given her and her family so much and she could not leave it if she did not have powerful reasons to do it.

“What father who can work elsewhere. I’m between two loves (Mexico and Spain)…My family is in Mexico, my brother is Mexican, we all consider ourselves Mexican… Spain because my grandmother was there and every time I arrive it is as if she were aliveI remember her so much. My granny was my home,” she concluded.

Belinda resumes her career and forgets about love

When questioned about how she is on the subject of love, after canceling her marriage to Christian Nodal, after almost two years of dating, Belinda said:

“I’m super focused right now on my work I think I needed to focus on what I’m most passionate about, Now I am resuming my career as an actress with Welcome to Eden, there is action, there is romance, they are going to see me in a different facet and that excites me”, inviting the public to see their new project on Netflix, on May 6.

Belinda reiterates her love for Mexico

Photo: Instagram @belindapop

“Nothing, they misrepresent everything, they always do drama things where there are none, I am very happy, really and I love Mexico”, sentenced,