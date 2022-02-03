I’m with Michelle, all the stars in the Obama campaign for the vote – People

Jennifer Lopez takes the field with Michelle Obama to mobilize the Americans to vote in view of the midterm elections. When We All Vote, the platform created by the former First Lady, has spread the red carpet of its executive council to new stars with a rich portfolio of followers on social media: in addition to JLo, the star of basketball Steph Currythe singers HER and Becky G and the beauty influencer Bretman Rock.

It was Michelle herself who announced the new co-chairs in a video message that looks at the November vote in which the very small Dem majority in the House and Senate is at stake.

The actors are already on the board of When We All Vote Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Selena Gomez and Kerry Washington, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton”, the basketball player Chris Paul, the star of female soccer Megan Rapinoe and Shonda Rhimes, the producer of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Bridgerton”: “Culture leaders whose talent and experience ranges from entertainment to sports, from beauty to media” and who will use their social bases to invite voters to register for the vote and then go to the polls closing gaps that still exist in the country on the front of age and race “wrote the former First Lady.” The fight for our right to vote has never been more important, “she tweeted. JLo: “That’s why I join Michelle. Together we will change the culture, we will increase participation, we will close the racial and age gap and we will fight the repression of the voters. “

‘When We All Vote’ was born four years ago ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. It is a bipartisan organization even though many of its members have hearts beating to the left. During the months of Covid, one of his campaigns was to expand the possibility, opposed by the followers of Donald Trump, to vote by mail in the presidential elections of 2020.

The commitment has returned to particular relevance after a few days ago in the Senate the Republicans blocked for the fifth time in six months the law strongly desired by President Joe Biden to defend the right to vote after the squeezes decided in several conservative US states: “New dangerous republican laws clearly designed to suppress and subvert the right to vote proliferate in states across the country,” Biden himself commented, taking the parliamentary defeat. (HANDLE).