‘I’m working on a AAA title that everyone will want to play’

Many are highly curious to find out what will be the next project of Hideo Kojima. The iconic game designer has long been at the center of disparate rumors and rumors trying to speculate about what the creator of Metal Gear Solid And Death Stranding is preparing again, and there have been some official confirmations.

We know with certainty that Kojima Productions is working on two games, albeit still shrouded in mystery. However, one of these could be something completely unusual: Kojima’s new game will be a very experimental project, with the same author who defined it “radical“in a recent tweet. Now, in an interview with NHK Radio on the occasion of the “Wonderful World of Game Music” special, the designer threw further fuel on the fire.

Speaking of his current projects, in fact, Kojima described his next game as “a big AAA title that everyone will say they want to playHe also added that he would like to work on too smaller productions that are not open world or shooter. Expanding the speech to all of Kojima Productions, however, confirmed that the new studio recently opened in Los Angeles is working on “dramatic works, films and anime“, also admitting some internal difficulties of the gaming division: due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in fact, Kojima reveals that the firm is understaffed and is having a hard time hiring new employees, particularly from overseas.

Despite the problems, Hideo Kojima seems to have very clear ideas about his future. All that remains is to find out what its next games will be, when they will come out and on which platforms they will see the light.