“I’m worried about his mental health”: Maryfer Centeno analyzed Nodal’s lawsuit against J Balvin

The graphologist praised Nodal’s intelligence (Photo: Getty Images)

The most recent controversy of Christian Nodal continues in progress and in the trends of social networks, because after the 23-year-old artist on Wednesday night, June 1 He was involved in a series of messages addressed to J Balvinthe situation has escalated generating reactions and a wave of memes.

It all started when the Colombian reggaeton player published a post on Instagram about the change of look de Nodal, with whom he has been compared to the interpreter of GinzaWell, now the one born in Caborca, Sonora, his hair looks almost cropped and has an intense yellow tonea style reminiscent of the urban singer.

“Find the differences” wrote J Balvin followed by two emoji of smiling faces, which was taken as a mockery by Belinda’s ex-boyfriend, who replied to José Álvaro Osorio -his real name- that the difference is that he does have talent and sings his own songs with pride.

J Balvin’s post that started the drama with Christian Nodal. Image: original taken from @jbalvin

Visibly angry, the singer of We are no longer nor will we be expressed that would have to record a “tiradera” song against the Colombian to expose it as a benchmark of “everything that is wrong in the industry”. For his part, J Balvin showed a video minimizing the joke, where he is seen with a filter that paints Belinda’s name on her face.

Regarding the exchange of messages that went viral, the graphologist Maryfer Centeno shared an analysis of what happened: “I am worried about Christian Nodal’s emotional situation. I don’t take it well… J Balvin provoked it, but many bullies they say ‘it wasn’t a big deal, I said it in a good way’. He’s a provocateur, he’s making fun of him, which we don’t really know if it was his sense of humor or he is acting in bad faith against Christian Nodal,” Centeno commented on Gustavo Adolfo Infante’s YouTube program.

“Balvin put two emojis, like he is crying with laughter… Nodal has a lot of character that he has developed… we have Nodal before the tattoos, then already being a benchmark in the Mexican regional. i think nodal became an expert in managing the media, He painted his hair and we were all talking about why he painted it, why he got that tattoo, why he removed that tattoo, “added the specialist.

For Centeno, the bizarre image that Nodal has adopted from time to time “it is also an act of rebellionwe must remember that he is said to be someone who does not externalize or that his strength is not talks, he communicates through his music, his image, his hair, his songs, but not through talks or talks, he is concise even when speaking, because he uses few words”.

Nodal was also surprised by his recent nose tattoo (Photo: Twitter)

For the graphologist, Nodal’s anger is genuine due to his sensitive nature, he is also handling the controversy in his favor, since it has strengthened his popularity:

“Christian Nodal’s anger is authentic and it is good for him to express it because his followers increase, expectations increase and now we are all here waiting for what song he is going to do… How many followers does J Balvin have? 52.4 million. Nodal had 8.5 million and now 8.9, it went up 400 thousand, from yesterday afternoon to today that went up”.

In addition, the specialist praised the Latin Grammy winner’s way of behaving, who has managed to leave the separation with his ex-girlfriend in the background.

Nodal responded to Balvin with the song that Residente composed months ago (Photos: Getty Images)

“He knows how to use social networks perfectly well, we are talking about him, Belinda’s theme has already become a secondary theme, we no longer care if she hangs out with Belindasociologically speaking, today we are waiting for 12 noon, and there were those who woke up at 3 in the morning, waiting for a song, “he said regarding the promised” tiradera “and that at the moment has not been published.

“What we are seeing is very interesting, the evolution of Christian Nodal’s intelligence…no one makes a fool of him, I don’t see the victim’s profile, I see him very intelligent and he doesn’t letso it is not allowed that he responds intelligently with the Residente song ”, added the woman who also made an interpretation of one of the tattoos that the composer has on his face.

Balvin used a filter with Belinda’s name to annoy Nodal (Photos: Ig/@nodal g/@jbalvin)

“We have this image of blonde hair and this tattoo that really catches my attention of a bag of money on the temple, if you get a tattoo it is because you care about money, the temple that is also in the prefrontal cortex, which is the rational side, he knows the importance of money and somehow presents himself to the world as someone who has money tattooed on his forehead, on the right side, which is from the rational side. As if he was decreeing, as if he were saying ‘there is always going to be money in this head and in this person,’” he concluded.

