“I’m wrong”, ElXokas returns to Twitch and talks about the Twitter controversy

A few days ago, Joaquín Domínguez, better known as ElXokas, was in the eye of the storm after it was discovered that he was using an anonymous Twitter account to attack his detractors and disparage the work of his professional colleagues. After being the target of criticism and insults for several days, he made the decision to take a break from live broadcasts and social media to reflect.

After a week of inactivity, the content creator finally returned to Twitch to talk about how he lived the last few days and, more interestingly, the conclusions he reached after raising the controversy on social networks. Of course, he did not leave his characteristic humor on his side and even made fun of his own memes.

“I promise that I will change bad attitudes”, ElXokas will seek professional help

The streamer, who a few months ago managed to exceed the number of subscribers of Ibai Llanos and Auronplay, acknowledged that he has a problem and that his obsession with being the best in Spain took its toll on him. Likewise, he affirmed that he will seek professional help to analyze his negative attitudes seriously and objectively.

“I’m wrong. It’s obvious I’m wrong. I always believed that he was prepared to be one of the strongest and one of the greatest, because I always felt that he was. But the reality is that I wasn’t. I thought it was easier to get along, I thought I was used to criticism and bad comments, ”ElXokas commented during his most recent live broadcast.

With a broken voice, the influencer commented that he took advantage of his downtime to visit his family and friends, who he did not usually visit because he used to spend many hours a day on Twitch. He also commented that he went to a concert, which allowed him to distance himself from the controversy, although he assures that he does not try to forget or dodge what happened.

“I want to enjoy what I do, it is my only goal. Everything else, better or worse done, is what it is; I know it’s hard, but it’s been one of the worst weeks of my life, with my friends and family, thinking about everything I’ve done wrong and all the mistakes I’ve made, “commented the Twitch streamer.

ElXokas talked about how difficult it is to be in his possession. He explains that, although he likes fans to recognize him on the street and ask for photos, his pace of life is very stressful, which causes him very high levels of anxiety.

“Being in my position is a pressure cooker. It’s constant movement. Everything to the extreme. It has very good parts and very bad parts. I haven’t had this much anxiety in a long time; the last time I was this bad was 10 years ago Obviously I received a lot of harassment, which I don’t care about because I’m still far above that kind of comment, “he said.

“Yes, I apologized because they discovered me. People know they have a problem when it is pointed out to them. Luckily they pointed it out to me, otherwise I’d be another 4 years doing it. Now, what I am going to do is take more time off, talk to a psychologist and take on my life in a healthier way,” ElXokas commented.

