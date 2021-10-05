‘I’m Your Man’ triumphs at the German Film Awards

After the series Netflix Unorthodox, Maria Schrader triumphs ai German Film Awards with I’m Your Man. An important recognition for the German director, who will see her film nominated for the next edition of the Oscar 2021.

I’m Your Man by Maria Schrader in Berlin 71

I’m your Man

Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay: these are the prizes obtained during the German Film Awards, the homegrown equivalent of the David di Donatello. Maria Schrader had established herself last year thanks to the series Unothodox, telling the story of a Jewish woman who, due to an arranged marriage, fled to Berlin. And here too the German capital will be the host.

Alma (Maren Eggert – Best Leading Actress) is an archaeologist at the famous Pergamon Museum. To get funds for his research, he decides to take an extraordinary test. For three weeks Alma will have to test a new jewel of robotic technology: an android endowed with artificial intelligence tailored to its master, in order to satisfy his every physical, emotional and intellectual desire. The robot is Tom (Dan Stevens), a humanoid machine born to make her happy; but Alma is not looking for a relationship.

Maria Schrader’s film becomes a tragicomic tale about love and desire – reworking the very concept of attraction between human and robot. Her from Spike Jonze And Ex Machina from Garland, have a similar theme, here overturned by Schrader limelight. The woman here is the being to be cultivated and conquered.

The cast

I’m Your Man has a rich cast of actors. Maren Eggert, here winner of the Best Actress Award, is famous for having worked in cult-movie The Experiment, 2001. A thriller about the brutality of the human being. Dan Stevens, who plays the humanoid robot, has already worked for large productions: both as a protagonist The beauty and the Beast, along with Emma Watson, both in the English series Downtown Abbey – in the role of David. Jurgen Tarrach (here is Dr. Stuber) he worked in Casino Royale from Martin Campbell and in The Reader – starring Kate Winslet.

I’m Your Man will be distributed in Italy by Koch Media starting from Thursday 14 October 2021. Above the trailer of the film.