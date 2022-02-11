image collects the release dates of the most important games of 2022 – Nerd4.life

A Reddit user created an image in which he collected the logos of the main ones games coming out on Nintendo Switch in 2022, month by month. You can see the image below, which also indicates whether the game is total exclusive, console exclusive, whether it is produced by Nintendo or a third party team.

An image that collects the release dates of the 2022 Switch games

The image also shows us the release dates of the various games, but there is a “problem”: these are the dates for the US market and are not necessarily identical to those of the European and Italian market. Rune Factory 5, for example, comes out on March 25, 2022 in Italy, while in the US it comes out on March 22.

In general, however, this image has the task of showing at a glance which are the most important games coming out on Nintendo Switch over the months. Also, you can look for games that have a red circle around the release dateas this indicates that it is a Nintendo Switch exclusive: according to this image, there are 10 exclusive games with a release date or period already unveiled coming this year, to which other upcoming titles will then be added such as Bayonetta 3, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

