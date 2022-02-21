Image of Erik Spoelstra with his children goes viral

Getty erik spoelstra

When Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was named the coach of Team Durant for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, it was a well-deserved honor as his team currently sits in first place in the Eastern Conference.

However, it also meant that instead of spending a week off with his family in sunny Miami, Coach Spo would spend his vacation working hard in snowy Cleveland, Ohio. Much like Spoelstra did last summer when he helped Team USA ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 51-year-old coach made this opportunity a family affair and invited his wife and children to join him in Ohio.

Spoelstra and his wife, Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, a former Heat dancer, married in 2016. Their oldest son, Santiago, was born in March 2018. Their second son, Dante, was born in December 2019.

On February 19, as Spoelstra was leading practice for the All-Star Game, his two sons ran onto the court to play with their father. This heartwarming moment was captured on camera and the official Heat page posted the photo on both Instagram and Twitter. Within hours, the Spoelstra family photo racked up more than 40,000 likes.

Ms. Spoelstra also shared the viral photos on her Instagram stories, including a video of the moment the snaps were originally taken. In the background, spectators can see All-Star player Joel Embiid of the Sixers practicing his 3-point shots.

This is the second time Spoelstra has been an All-Star coach.

This is the second time in Spoelstra’s career that he has coached the All-Star team, having first received the honor in 2013. But at the time, Spoelstra was not yet married and had no children. Santiago and Dante are now honorary members of Team Durant.

“I don’t want to let these moments go by,” Spoelstra said Saturday afternoon, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “This is a big part of my family’s life, it’s our business. The life of a coach for a family is not the easiest career. The travel, the pressure, the criticism, all of the above. Our children are young, so as much as we can, we want them to be a part of this world. As you can see them running around half court, it’s quite different than my All-Star experience nine years ago.”

Only one Heat player was selected for the 2022 All-Star Game

While one would assume that the first-place team in the Eastern Conference would have numerous players selected for the All-Star Game, the only player who got the nod was Heat flanker Jimmy Butler.

Because Butler, 32, was selected to be on Team LeBron, the six-time All-Star will play Spoelstra’s team. Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams leads the LeBron team.

“I’m glad I get to be with a real coach like Coach Monty Williams,” Butler said, laughing at facing Spoelstra. “It’s going to be fun. I’m going to talk some trash to him and I can’t get in trouble for it because he’s the enemy for at least this weekend. So I will definitely take advantage of that.”

As for Spoelstra, he joked that he’ll “throw the kitchen sink” on Butler with “box and one, triangle and two, full court press and some stuff I probably can’t even think about right now.”

