Image shows celebrities surprised at the Oscars in 2017, not in 2022

THE CLAIM: An Instagram post shows the reaction of fifteen 2022 Oscar attendees to Will Smith’s slap in the face of comedian Chris Rock.

AP VERIFICATION: False. The images correspond to the 2017 Oscar ceremony. The reaction of surprise was due to the confusion in the delivery of the award for Best Film to La La Land, when in fact the winner was Moonlight.

THE FACTS: The slap given by Smith to Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars caused alleged reactions of the celebrities who witnessed the controversial scene to be shared on social networks.

A post on Instagram, titled “Everyone’s face when they see Will Smith hit Chris Rock”, shows 15 famous faces with surprised expressions.

The actresses and actors featured, in order, are: Matt Damon, Emma Stone, Trevante Rhodes, David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” Busy Philipps, director Barry Jenkins, Meryl Strep, Jaden Piner (Moonlight child actor), Salma Hayek, singer John Legend, Michelle Williams, Mel Gibson and Ryan Gosling, who is shown laughing.

However, the different images actually correspond to the 2017 Oscars ceremony and the surprised faces are due to the moment in which it was initially announced that La La Land had won the award for Best Picture and, seconds later, it was corrected and Moonlight was reported to be the true winner.

In an image released by the Los Angeles Times on Twitter, with the message “This photo sums up the Oscars perfectly,” you can see Damon, Oyelowo, Williams, Phillips, “The Rock” and Hayek.

The image of Gosling laughing is from the AP and was posted on the official Twitter account, where it remains public, with the message: “Ryan Gosling reacts as Moonlight is announced as the true winner for Best Picture at the Oscars.”

In the broadcast of the Oscars, you can see the rest of the scenes in which the images of Stone, Rhodes, Piner and Barry Jenkins, director of Moonlight, were taken. Additionally, Theron, Gibson and Legend also appear in the audience who watch in awe at the awards shuffle.

—



This article is part of The Associated Press’s fact-checking effort to combat disinformation being shared online, including a collaboration with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of fake news circulating on this social network.



Here’s more information about Facebook’s fact-checking program:https://www.facebook.com/help/1952307158131536