images and features of Motorola’s new affordable beast

We already know all the details of the new Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Motorola’s future high-end smartphone for the global market.

Motorola has already confirmed that next February 24 will hold the presentation event of its new edge serieswhich according to rumors will be made up of at least three different devices: the Motorola Edge 30, Edge 30 Pro and Edge 30 Ultra.

Two of the family models have already appeared in various leaks. However, it has not been until now when, for the first time, we have been able to take a first look at the appearance and characteristics of the Motorola Edge 30 Prothe intermediate model that will hit the market with high end specsat a price probably lower than that of its most direct rivals.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 144 Hz screen and more on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro will not be a completely new device. A few months ago, the company announced the same device, with another name, in China: it is the Motorola Edge X30 Pro.

One of the great virtues of this device is the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, associated with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, compatibility with WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and dual nano SIM. We therefore have the latest technical advances.

All of this is backed by a 5000mAh capacity battery compatible with 68W TurboPowerr fast charge.

Your screen is based on AMOLED technology and have one 6.7-inch diagonal with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It can refresh at a rate of 144 hertz, and is compatible with HDR10 +. In this case, the fingerprint reader is not integrated in the panelbut camouflages itself in the power button located on one of the sides of the smartphone.

The Edge 30 Pro camera system is specially loaded. Its rear is led by a 50 megapixel resolution main sensor with f/1.9 aperture, Dual Pixel PDAF and optical stabilizer. Next to him another 50 megapixel sensor appears on the scene, associated with a ultra wide angle lens. Finally, the third sensor, 2 megapixels, is used to capture images with portrait mode.

Even the front camera is special in this mobile. With 60 megapixelsit is one of the highest resolution sensors we have seen on the front of a smartphone to date, even surpassing the 40 megapixels of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Android 12 is the operating system that brings the phone to life. And given Motorola’s track record, you’d expect the user experience is very similar to what you can get on a Pixel device. In fact, today Motorola is one of the few companies that have adopted the dynamic theme system of Material You in the software of its terminals updated to the latest version.

The presentation of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be held on February 24, just before MWC 2022 opens its doors. For now, we have no information about his market release datebut we do know that, in China, the device has a price of about 500 euros to change.

Related topics: Motorola, Cell phones, Chinese cell phones

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!