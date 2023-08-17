Images: Jennifer Lopez does an intense Zumba-style workout in front of the ocean in sports shorts

Jennifer Lopez is 54 and in Positano, The Grosby Group reports And he was captured by reporters exercising in the garden of his seafront residence. As per the report of the said site, Ben Affleck’s wife works out Zumba style and that is why in the pictures she is seen doing various asanas and exercises on the grass.

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying summer in Positano, Italy. / Photo by Grosby Group Credits: Grosby Group

Ben Affleck talked to Drew Barrymore a few months ago, in which he confessed that his wife takes care of herself and exercises regularly. JLo is known to work out three or four times a week, but even though she looks “pretty good” at 54, the famous “Bronx Diva” eats a little bit of everything without any limits.

The actor was very candid while giving an example of why his wife doesn’t follow a strict diet: “I’ll tell you something that will bother you, Jennifer eats whatever she wants, I mean pizza, cookies, ice cream, everything“, Affleck highlighted on “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

Recently, JLO was in news for the sportswear she wore to hit the gym in the company of A Rod. For some reason it’s not so common to see her in her famous leggings anymore, even though her gym visits are still legit. Now everyone gets a full view of their legs thanks to these short and baggy sports shorts.

JLo, 54, works out three to four times a week. / Photo by Grosby Group. Credits: Grosby Group

It is important to mention that on this Jennifer Lopez trip to Italy, the actress was seen among friends and acquaintances as well as the staff who worked with her, but there was no sign of Ben. At the moment, the reasons for his visit to Positano are also unknown. It is not known whether this is because he is on holiday alone or recording some sort of promotional or musical material to launch in the future.

