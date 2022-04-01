Images of Apple’s first prototype computer emerge that Steve Wozniak does not remember

Even before the Apple I was a computer, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak built a prototype: the Apple A. A computer made in 1976 which represents one more piece (almost lost) of the history of the company based at 1 Apple Park Way in Cupertino.

There was another computer before the Apple I

In the days of Apple I, the company, if we can call Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak’s team that, did not have, by far, any store, let alone an online store (there was no internet at that time) , so that distribution was to be done through stores. This is the context in which we find ourselves.





Back then, in the mid-1970s, Paul Terrell was the manager of the Byte Shop, one of the first stores where computers were sold personal. The store where Jobs and Wozniak went to present their revolutionary new product.





The Apple I prototype was immortalized by Terrell’s Polaroid in the images we see in this article (via apple1registry.com). If we look closely, the model name is Apple Computer A, predating, therefore, the Apple I that we all place as the first computer of the company. The photos of this computer were already known, but because they did not have sufficient resolution, this interesting detail could not be appreciated.

“Paul Terrell (founder of Byte Shop) gave Achim Baqué (curator of the Apple-1 Registry, a list of all Apple-1 computers) some information recently. Thanks to Paul’s support and his Polaroids of one of the first Apple- 1, it was a big surprise to zoom in on the pictures from 1976. The photos were taken when Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs first showed the Apple-1 to Paul at the Byte Shop.The Polaroids were already released in low resolution, but some features They haven’t been noticed until now.”

Unanswered questions, but with photographic evidence





From Apple-1 Registry they have contacted several key people in the development of the Apple I. People like Steve Wozniak, Wendel Sander, Bill Fernandez, Chris Espinosa, Daniel Kottke and Paul Terrell, but none of them remember the prototype itself. We are left with more questions than answers, but in any case interesting questions.





As we can see in the image above, instead of “Apple Computer 1”, we see “Apple Computer A © 76”. It may have been marked like this to indicate it as a prototype or that this was the definitive name that would be used. Steve Wozniak doesn’t remember the reason for the name change.

The prototype has a different keyboard structure than the first Apple I. There are also other small changes, one of them being that some keys are the same as those used in the second batch of Apple I.

A fire in Steve Wozniak’s garage could have destroyed this and other prototypes. Fortunately, we have quite detailed photos of a practically unknown product to date. A product, a Mac, the first Mac that Apple made.