Images of civilian bodies in Ukraine shock the world (analysis)

Washington (CNN) — “This is genocide.” This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the terrifying images of at least 20 civilian bodies lying in the streets of Bucha, northwest of the capital of Kyiv, after the withdrawal of Russian forces that were in the area.

Testimonies of alleged Russian atrocities, including horrific images of dead civilians captured by Agence France-Presse, are emerging as its forces withdraw from areas around Kyiv after a failed attempt to encircle the capital.

“This is the elimination of an entire nation and its people. We are citizens of Ukraine and we have more than 100 nationalities. This is the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities,” Zelensky said Sunday on the “Face the Nation” program of CBS News when asked if Russia is carrying out genocide in Ukraine.

CNN has not been able to independently confirm details surrounding the deaths of the civilians.

Russia’s response

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the images of dead bodies in Bucha were “false” and said that “not a single local resident suffered any violent action” during the Russian occupation of Bucha.

“In the settlements of the Kyiv region, Russian military personnel delivered and distributed 452 tons of humanitarian aid to civilians,” it said in a statement. In another statement it was stated that the images were a montage.

The Russian government has consistently responded to allegations of civilian casualties inflicted by Russian forces with a blanket denial.

A CNN team was able to see a mass grave

A mass grave has been discovered in the town of Bucha, according to CNN. A CNN crew saw at least a dozen bodies in body bags piled inside the pit. Some were already partially covered.

The bodies were first buried in the pit, on the grounds of Pyervozvannoho’s Church of St. Andrew and All Saints, in the early days of the war, residents told CNN. Around 150 people, mostly civilians killed in the fighting around the city, are buried there, residents said. Bucha’s mayor said in public remarks on Saturday that there could be up to 300 victims buried there. CNN was unable to independently verify those figures or the identities and nationalities of those buried in the pit.

‘A punch in the stomach’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the State Department would help document any atrocities the Russian military committed against Ukrainian civilians.

“You can’t help but see these images as a punch to the gut,” Blinken told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” on Sunday, responding to Bucha’s reporting.

Last month, the State Department formally charged Russian forces with war crimes in Ukraine.

Asked Sunday whether Russian troops were committing genocide, Blinken did not go as far as Zelensky.

“We’re going to be looking hard and documenting everything we see, and we’re going to make sure that the relevant institutions and organizations that are looking into this, including the State Department, have everything they need to assess exactly what’s going on in Ukraine, who are the responsible and what it has meant for the country,” he said.

A possible new investigation

A senior UN official said an “independent investigation” into the civilians killed in Bucha is “essential” to ensure “effective accountability”.

“I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement on Sunday.

US could impose more sanctions

State Department spokesman Ned Price hinted that the United States will take additional action against Russia “very soon” when asked about Zelensky’s call for increased G7 sanctions in response to the latest atrocities in Bucha.

“When it comes to our sanctions, we have always said that we will continue to put pressure on President Putin, the Kremlin and everyone around him, including the oligarchs and cronies who are fueling this chosen war against Ukraine, until the Kremlin calms down, until the violence subsides and until these kinds of atrocities come to an end. So I suspect additional pressure will be applied very soon,” Price told MSNBC on Sunday.

‘Is not sufficient’

Later, in a video address on Sunday, Zelensky called for an end to Russian “war crimes.” On the stronger sanctions that could be imposed against Russia, he said: “I’m sure it’s not enough.”

“More conclusions are needed. Not only about Russia, but also about the political behavior that has allowed this evil to reach our land,” he added.

NATO Secretary General warns that attacks in Ukraine will continue

This is not a “real withdrawal of Russian forces”, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, warning that attacks in Ukraine would continue.

“What we see is not a real withdrawal. But we see that Russia is repositioning its troops and that they are withdrawing some of them to rearm, reinforce and resupply them. In a way, we should not be too optimistic because the attacks will continue,” Stoltenberg told CNN on Sunday.