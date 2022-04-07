Images of murder suspect released near a school in Carolina

Police released images of the suspect in a reported murder this morning near a school in Carolina.

The images were captured from the video recorded by a security camera on Sánchez Osorio Avenue, near the Gilberto Concepción de Gracia school in the Villa Fontana urbanization, Carolina.

The video, published on social networks, shows that a vehicle stops preventing the passage of another vehicle.

So, a man with a bat gets out of the first car and breaks the left rear window of the other. The driver of the second vehicle is immediately seen pointing a firearm at the man with the bat and firing several shots.

According to the Police, the man who fired the shots left the scene in a blue Toyota 4Runner bus, which could be identified by the broken glass.

The Police already preliminarily have the name of the victim, but have not disclosed it pending the official identification of the family.

Agent Karla Millán, attached to the Carolina Criminal Investigations Corps, and prosecutor Rivera Geigel are conducting the investigation.

In a press release, the Police made a call so that “if anyone has information that helps to find this suspicious person in this case and that helps to clarify it, they can communicate confidentially to the following telephone numbers (787 )343-2020, (787)257-7500 ext. 1515, 1516″.