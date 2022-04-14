Entertainment

Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

A new training session for this Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with the classic Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique de Marseille in sight, which will take place this Sunday evening, at the end of the 32nd day of Ligue 1. And if the results of the last two games are promising, the players will undoubtedly want to put on a big performance, for the last match at stake of the season, against the Marseille rival. Back to the images of the day, the collective preparation session, and the rest of the news around PSG:

Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic Images of PSG this Wednesday: Preparation for the PSG / OM Classic

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Northman: why you shouldn’t miss the brutal Viking movie

4 mins ago

Harry Styles Quits His Role In Upcoming Vampire Movie ‘Nosferatu’

16 mins ago

Why Fantastic Beasts 4 Might Never Happen

17 mins ago

The Literary World, by Posy Simmonds

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button