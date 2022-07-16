Images of the damage that were captured in Guayaquil after inspections due to the strong earthquake | Ecuador | News

Three groups of Damage Assessment (EDAN) of the Municipality toured different points of Guayaquil in the last few hours to determine the damage left by the strong earthquake felt Thursday afternoon.

The Geophysical Institute rectified the preliminary information that located the Simón Bolívar canton as the epicenter of the tremor. According to the entity, the earthquake, which occurred at 5:30 p.m., had its epicenter northwest of La Aurora, in the Daule area, and was magnitude 6.10, at a depth of 57.50 km.

The Risk Management Service detailed that the earthquake was felt in 151 cantons in the provinces of Azuay, Bolívar, Cañar, Carchi, Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, El Oro, Esmeraldas, Guayas, Imbabura, Manabí, Los Ríos, Loja, Morona Santiago, Pichincha, Santa Elena and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

These are the photos that were captured of some damage in Guayaquil:

Home damage

Due to the strong earthquake, the roof of a house in Bastión Popular block 1A, in the coop. The Clover was affected. The EDAN team assessed damage and provided assistance. There, a partial architectural collapse in housing was determined. There were no injuries.

A house in Bastión Popular was partially affected. Courtesy

Affected facade

A hotel on 9 de Octubre reported the partial architectural collapse of part of its façade. Chunks of concrete fell into the street. Staff from that hotel took care of removing part of that material minutes after the tremor. A team from EDAN was there assessing the damage, which was not major.

A part of the hotel façade was affected by the earthquake.

Masonry damage

In the center of Guayaquil there were damages to the masonry of public and private buildings. No injuries were reported from falling pieces of masonry. Several municipal teams reviewed the possible damage. One of them was recorded in the masonry of a building located in Chimborazo between Manabí and Ayacucho.

The inspections included public and private buildings in the center.

leaning poles

The evaluations determined that there was partial damage to structures and a tilted pole. A team, for example, went last night to attend to the report on the partial tilt of a concrete post located in Kennedy Norte, José Falconí Street and 1st Callejón NO.

Several concrete structures were affected, among them, electric lighting poles.

False alarm

After the earthquake, a video circulated on social networks indicating that a building suffered a tilt. It even transcended internationally. But the building has a curved facade. EDAN personnel evaluated the architectural effects on the building located on García Avilés between Clemente Ballén and Aguirre. There was no major damage. (YO)