Images of the resumption of PSG training

This Monday, July 4 was marked by the resumption of training for the PSG. A return to school which takes place in two stages. Indeed, part of the group, including some Titis, resumed this week while the internationals will find the Lodge Camp next Monday. Thus, some experienced players were present at the Ooredoo Center yesterday in order to pass the physical and medical tests in the image of Sergio Ramos, John Bernat, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler or Mauro Icardi. The Titis of PSG, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Warren Zaire-Emery, Eric Dina Ebimbe and Arnaud Kalimuendowere also present.

The internationals will resume on July 11

This Monday, the PSG shared the first pictures of this resumption of training. New physical and medical tests will take place this Tuesday before the first collective training session in the afternoon (4.30 p.m.) led by the new Rouge & Bleu coach, Christophe Galtier, the formalization of which will take place in the coming hours. The squad will be complete from Monday 11 July with the return of the internationals – Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe among others – who benefited from an additional week of vacation. The first friendly match is scheduled for July 15 against Quevilly-Rouen (Ligue 2) at the Camp des Loges.

Image: psg.fr