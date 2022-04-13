Images of the sumptuous dinner of the San Remo Festival at the Hotel Nacional cause outrage on social networks

images of a sumptuous private dinner at the Hotel Nacionalafter the closing this Sunday of the Sanremo Music Awards Festival in Havana, have caused outrage on social networks.

“What you did not see in Sanremo (illegitimate): the banquet that the communist leadership gave at the National Hotel after the event,” reads the text that accompanies the images of gourmet food published on the reporter’s Facebook profile Yusnaby Perez.

In another post, posted on Eduardito Q-riquera’s Facebook profile, you can see long tables overflowing with plates with premium meats and vegetables, elaborate desserts; and chefs, with the Hotel Nacional logo on their uniforms, while they prepare the food or decorate the dishes.

The angry reactions of users to the luxury that contrasts with the food shortages faced by Cubans on a day-to-day basis, they have not been long in coming.

“And we are starving because of those miserable people who have ruined my country, your country, that of all Cubans. Miserables”, commented the writer Rafael Vilches in the publication.

“From the musical event organized by the communist dictatorship, called San Remo, where mediocrity rivaled the sausage factory workers, the photos of such a banquet were taken. The communist dictatorship, the real blockade”, reads a post by journalist Boris González Arenas.

“While for the people they only have shortages and extreme misery,” said Ana Belkis Ferrer García, sister of the UNPACU leader and political prisoner, José Daniel Ferrer.

“And Frei Betto wasn’t there?” asked the Cuban-American poet and academic Jesús Barquet, in a comment to Yusnaby Pérez’s post, alluding to the Brazilian theologian turned adviser to the Cuban government for nutritional education, who just a month ago, on national television, recommended to Cubans to fry potato skins or take advantage of the leaves of some vegetables.

Personally organized by the Cuban first lady Lis Cuesta Peraza, the San Remo Music Awards Festival was thought of as an attempt to attract visitors and reactivate the tourism sector to Cuba, depressed by the pandemic; and, at the same time, whiten the image of the Cuban government after the repression and imprisonment after the social outbreak of July 11 last.

It has been mired in controversy for months, when several international artists such as Kalimba and the duo Andy and Lucas canceled their participationunder pressure from public opinion.

“I will never support any dictatorship and I will always be in favor of freedom,” declared the Spanish singer alex ubagoanother of those who distanced himself from the event, after his participation was made public.

The realization of the San Remo Festival in Havana became, then, a crusade for the ruling party in Cuba. The newspaper Granma He argued that the cancellations were part of a “musical terrorism against Cuba” operation.

The organizers ended up confirming that the festival would take place despite the controversy and the barrage of cancellations.

The Cuban first lady and visible head of the festival organization, who has had a controversial appearance on Twitter, valued the event, which finally took place from April 5 to 10, as a political victory.

“But they did not take advantage of the truce? So, I tell you that #CubaVive and its revolution too”, wrote Cuesta Peraza on the social network and shared an image to celebrate the San Remo Music Awards, where he mocked those who decided not to participate in order to disassociate themselves from the regime.