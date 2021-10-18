News

images show the new Morpheus, explained by the actor – Nerd4.life

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Matrix Resurrections, or the fourth installment of the Wachowski film series, will see the return of a fundamental character such as Morpheus, but this will be present in a different version, interpreted by theactor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who explained something about her role to Entertainment Weekly, in a special with some new images from the film.

We remember, in fact, that the unforgettable original Morpheus was played by Laurence Fishburne but we do not know exactly what this change of actor with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II brings with it, in terms of effects on the story, who tried to shed some light on the matter without being able to go into much detail: “Laurence has already done what needed to be done, “Abdul-Mateen told Entertainment Weekly,” I think what emerges from the script is a new narrative and some new opportunities that have made room for a new Morpheus in the Matrix universe. “

Some speculation has led to the belief that Morpheus is featured in different version in Matrix 4 due to its demise in The Matrix Online game, but the question does not seem to be related to the choice made in the film. “I play a character who is definitely aware of the history of the Matrix and Morpheus,” said Abdul-Mateen, “This character is on a journey of self-discovery, there are many elements that affect the growth and definition of one’s path in this story and Morpheus is part of that, “explained the actor.

Loading...
Advertisements

“This is definitely a different version of the character,” he reiterated, but without going further. For the rest, we know that Keanu Reeves will return in the role of Neo, Carrie Anne-Moss in the role of Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith in that of Niobe, Lambert Wilson in the Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt in the role of Agent Johnson, while new additions will include Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra, as well as Jessica Henwick visible in the new images but whose role is not yet known.

We saw the first trailer last month, while in the past few hours the official synopsis has emerged to shed some light on the plot.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

802
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
677
News

Cinema, all films out in October
631
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
576
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
522
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
462
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
452
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
418
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
379
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
307
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top