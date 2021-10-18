images show the new Morpheus, explained by the actor – Nerd4.life

Matrix Resurrections, or the fourth installment of the Wachowski film series, will see the return of a fundamental character such as Morpheus, but this will be present in a different version, interpreted by theactor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who explained something about her role to Entertainment Weekly, in a special with some new images from the film.

We remember, in fact, that the unforgettable original Morpheus was played by Laurence Fishburne but we do not know exactly what this change of actor with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II brings with it, in terms of effects on the story, who tried to shed some light on the matter without being able to go into much detail: “Laurence has already done what needed to be done, “Abdul-Mateen told Entertainment Weekly,” I think what emerges from the script is a new narrative and some new opportunities that have made room for a new Morpheus in the Matrix universe. “

Some speculation has led to the belief that Morpheus is featured in different version in Matrix 4 due to its demise in The Matrix Online game, but the question does not seem to be related to the choice made in the film. “I play a character who is definitely aware of the history of the Matrix and Morpheus,” said Abdul-Mateen, “This character is on a journey of self-discovery, there are many elements that affect the growth and definition of one’s path in this story and Morpheus is part of that, “explained the actor.

“This is definitely a different version of the character,” he reiterated, but without going further. For the rest, we know that Keanu Reeves will return in the role of Neo, Carrie Anne-Moss in the role of Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith in that of Niobe, Lambert Wilson in the Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt in the role of Agent Johnson, while new additions will include Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra, as well as Jessica Henwick visible in the new images but whose role is not yet known.

We saw the first trailer last month, while in the past few hours the official synopsis has emerged to shed some light on the plot.